On Thursday, Col. Jeff Martindale said the words he’s wanted to say since his brigade took its first casualty in Afghanistan last summer.“I’m truly sorry I couldn’t bring all my soldiers home,” the 1st Brigade Combat Team commander told families of some of the 14 soldiers killed while the unit was in Afghanistan.It was a final duty for Martindale, who is handing over command of the brigade to a new leader. He said it was an important task: Families and comrades needed to hear that the sacrifices made a difference and the fallen are mourned and loved by their family in camouflage.“We tried like hell to bring them all home,” he said after a memorial ceremony