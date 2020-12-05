Dale Goetz was known to his fellow soldiers as the "dirty boots chaplain."
The Army captain earned his nickname the old-fashioned way: in war zones, where he fearlessly ministered to the troops.
Goetz, a chaplain with Fort Carson's 1st Brigade Combat Team, deployed for a second time when the unit was sent to Afghanistan in 2009.
On Aug. 30, 2010, Goetz was on his way to minister to troops in the Kandahar region when a roadside bomb exploded, killing him and four fellow soldiers: Staff Sgt. Jesse Infante, Staff Sgt. Kevin J. Kessler, Staff Sgt. Matthew J. West, and Pfc. Chad D. Clements. Goetz, 43, was the first chaplain to be killed in action since the Vietnam War.
On Friday, the U.S. Senate voted unanimously to honor his sacrifice by naming the post office in on Criterion Drive the Chaplain (Capt.) Dale Goetz Memorial Post Office Building.
U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn of Colorado Springs recommended naming the post office for Goetz in a bill introduced in October 2019 and approved by the House on Sept. 30.
"Chaplain Goetz repeatedly answered the call of duty to his country, served with great distinction, and rose in rank throughout his military career,” Lamborn said in a news release. “His lifelong and selfless commitment to the defense of America, American values, and the American way of life is worthy of this distinct recognition."
Goetz, who grew up in Hood River, Ore., graduated from Maranatha Baptist Bible College in Wisconsin and got his master’s degree in divinity from Central Baptist Theological Seminary in Minneapolis. He served as a pastor in White, S.D., before joining the Army in 2004. Goetz reportedly served with distinction at multiple duty stations in the U.S. and overseas.
Chaplain Goetz is survived by his wife, Christy, and three sons.
“Dale’s legacy of love for God and country was very evident with his unit and we are honored to remember him in this way,” the Goetz family said in a statement.
The legislation will now go to the President’s office for his signature, the news release said.