The Colorado Springs Police Department is honoring the city’s veterans with a special military patch through November.

The patches will be displayed on many department vehicles, according to a news release.

The patch comes just in time for Veterans Day, celebrated every year on Nov. 11 to honor America’s military veterans for their sacrifice and love of country.

More than 250 Colorado Springs Police Department employees have served or are serving as military reservists, police said.

“As we prepare to honor another Veterans Day this year, we wanted to take a moment to remember all those who have served and continue to serve this great nation,” the release reads. “We will never have enough words to express our deep gratitude for all the brave men and women who have served our country.”

Community members can purchase a Police Department military patch or coin of their own until the end of November. Coins are $10 each, and patches are $5 each. Both are available for purchase at the front desk of the Police Operations Center at 705 S. Nevada Ave. between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily. Proceeds go to the Police Department's Cadet Program “to grow young leaders who become active in our community.”