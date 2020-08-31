Army Col. Michael S. Hatfield receives the colors of the 100th Missile Defense Brigade from Lt. Gen. Daniel L. Karbler, the commanding general of Army Space and Missile Defense Command, during a change of command ceremony at the Patriot Park Parade Field at Peterson Air Force Base on Monday Aug. 31, 2020. Hatfield inherits command of the 100th Brigade from Col. Christopher M. Williams who had been in command since Dec. 7, 2017. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Zachary Sheely)