You may have thought Christmas was over, but for most troops, it comes Jan. 1, when a big pay raise starts piling up.
Congress authorized the boost in a budget deal earlier this month and, for many in the military’s middle ranks, it’s a big one.
An Army staff sergeant with eight years of service will get an extra $3,600 a year and a major with 10 years in uniform will pocket an extra $2,500 a year. The only troops with coal in their stockings are on top of the rank structure, with four-star generals getting no raise at all.
It’s not like those generals will be applying for food stamps — they’ll still be making $189,000 per year before their allowances are added in.
And those allowances add up. A married general officer living off-base in Colorado Springs will get an annual housing allowance of $27,360.
Housing allowances in Colorado Springs will skyrocket in 2020, with the generals getting another $186 a month to pay the rent.
Lower ranks here will see their housing money go up by similar amounts.
Housing allowances for troops in Colorado Springs have gone up by about $5,000 since 2010.
That housing allowance plays the biggest role for the lowest-ranking troops.
An Army private in Colorado Springs who has just sewn on their first stripes brings home a meager $23,304 in pay. But if they’re married and living off base, they’ll get another $21,312 in housing money.
And there’s more: The private also gets another $4,472.52 to cover meals.
And the housing and meal money is tax free.
That means troops who have barely regrown hair lost at basic training draw a salary that’s the equivalent of $50,000 in the civilian world and those in uniform get a benefits package that corporate America can’t match.
Add more rank, and the prosperity of military families grows more obvious.
Take the example of an 20-year veteran Air Force lieutenant colonel, a rank the Pikes Peak region is teeming with.
They bring home $9,530 in monthly pay. They also get a $2,241 housing allowance and another $256 for food.
That adds up to a salary of more than $144,000 a year, with almost $30,000 of it coming in tax-free allowances.
The median income in Colorado Springs comes in at about $59,000 per year, making light colonels rich in relative terms.
Before you run to your local recruiter, remember an old military adage about salaries: Military pay is delivered in 5-cent increments lovingly inserted into an uncomfortable orifice.
The military has never heard of the 40-hour workweek. And those luxurious weekends that civilians see can disappear for troops on orders from above.
That means the colonel making BMW money actually is raking in Chevrolet pay when you calculate it on an hourly basis. Most lieutenant colonels I know put in 60 hours or more, mostly more, a week.
And if they go overseas, the hourly rate gets worse. Troops in combat often put in 18 hours a day, seven days a week, for nine months.
And they get to risk bullets and bombs for their pay. Their employer can literally order them to die.
That means the troops here, more than 40,000 of them, are still probably underpaid.
