Jade Schaf, a senior at Odyssey Early College and Career Options in Colorado Springs, cannot yet drive a car on her own. She can, however, fly an airplane.

"I know that's weird," said Schaf, 18. "I've been entrusted to take off and land in a flying machine — and I can't even drive a car!"

Nathan Walberer, a Harrison High School senior, can drive a car. But he thinks flying a plane, once you learn the controls, is easier.

"It's like driving a car, but with no traffic," Walberer, 17, said of operating an aircraft. "It just feels simpler."

Schaf, Walberer, and several other Colorado Springs students spent their summer earning their wings with the Air Force JROTC Flight Academy. Upon completion of the highly-compressed eight-week program, these teens returned home with bolstered self-confidence, a jump-start on college — and a private pilot's license.

Seven cadets from Harrison School District 2, Academy School District 20, and Colorado Springs School District 11 qualified for and attended Flight Academy this past summer, joining a national contingent of about 200 aspiring young pilots.

Established in 2018, the Flight Academy program is a collaborative effort between the Air Force and the U.S. aerospace industry to help address a national pilot shortage by encouraging young people to consider a career in aviation. According to the program's website, industry experts predict they will need to hire about 6,000 civilian pilots a year for the next 20 years.

Program directors also hope the Flight Academy will help broaden the demographic makeup of one of the least diverse industries in the U.S. Women currently make up approximately 7% of commercial pilots, and about 88% of civilian aviators are white, according to Federal Aviation Administration data.

Schaf, the child of Black and white parents, is aware of the flight industry's lack of diversity.

"I realize I am not the face of (the aviation industry)," she said. "I know most pilots don't look like me. But maybe that's the reason I'm here, to encourage anyone who wants to do this to go for it."

Linda McGoff, a Harrison High School senior who completed the program, doesn't see herself as a pioneer. She just believes a woman can operate a plane as well as any man.

"I don't really think about it," she said. "I just know that if men can do it, I can do it, too."

To qualify for the Flight Academy, applicants must have a minimum GPA of 3.0 (on a four-point scale), be physically fit, take an Air Force aviation aptitude exam, and have written endorsements from their instructor and their school. They must also be 17 years old by the time the course of study is complete.

Selectees receive a scholarship of more than $20,000 to spend the summer at one of about two dozen participating colleges and universities. None of the current Flight Academy schools are in Colorado, so the Colorado Springs students had to attend out of state. To keep costs down, the program tries to place students as close to their home state as possible.

Obtaining a pilot's license typically takes six to 12 months, according to retired Air Force Col. Robert Huber, the senior JROTC instructor at Air Academy High School.

"But these kids pack about a year's worth of training and instruction into eight weeks' time," Huber said. "It's a pretty intense program."

Some students, like Andrew Strub and Ramsey Stark, saw the program as a necessary step toward a career as either a military or civilian pilot.

"I've known I wanted to fly for a long time," said Strub, who plans to fly either commercially or for the military. "I enjoy it; it's exhilarating. So when I saw a chance to do this, I knew I had to try."

"I don't see it as giving up my summer," Stark said of the eight weeks he spent at Mankato State University. "(Being a pilot) is what I want to do. This is the path I want to take. So I set aside my summer and hammered it out."

Others, like Walberer, simply saw the program as a chance to broaden their horizons.

"It just seemed pretty cool," Walberer said. "You get to push your boundaries, get out of your comfort zone and explore. That's really why I did it."

Ground school — during which students take courses in aerodynamics, aircraft instruments and systems, airport operations and other aviation-related subjects — was particularly intense, students said.

"It was a lot of material to cover in a short amount of time," said Strub, a Pine Creek High School senior who goes to Air Academy for JROTC.

"It felt like we had a week's worth of homework every day," said Schaf, who does her training at Mitchell High School.

Some students came to Flight Academy with some ground school and cockpit experience from youth aviation programs like Civil Air Patrol. Others, like McGoff, were starting completely from scratch.

"It was overwhelming at first," McGoff said. "There was so much information, and everything was so new that sometimes I wondered if I would make it."

Once the students completed ground school, it was time to put their theoretical knowledge to practical use. To qualify for a pilot's license, they needed to log at least 40 hours of flight time. That meant getting into the cockpit six days a week, sometimes several times a day, alongside a certified flight instructor.

The next phase of their training — and the one most students found the most hair-raising — was the solo flight, planned and executed entirely by the student. The instructor looks over the flight plan and approves it, but after that, the students are on their own.

"I realized the takeoff, the landing and everything in between — it was all my responsibility," Stark said. "It's a lot of pressure."

"It was nerve-wracking at first," Walberer said. "But once I got in the air, it was pretty simple."

Schaf said she was nervous about her solo flight, but when she landed safely, it sent her confidence "through the roof."

"Now I feel like I can do anything," she said. "If I put my mind to it, and I pray about it just enough, I will be just fine. Anything is possible."

"When I landed safely, it just felt so great," McGoff said.

"When you're done, you have this feeling like, 'Yeah! I just did that!'" Stark said.

The 2022-2023 school year has begun, and for these seniors, that means choosing a college or otherwise preparing for life after high school. Whatever the future brings, the Flight Academy graduates are confident they can handle it.

"I feel like I can do anything if I put my time into it," Walberer said.

"This was a really challenging thing and I did it," Schaf said. "So now I want to see what else I can do. What's my limit? Who knows?"