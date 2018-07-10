A 25-year-old man was seriously injured Wednesday when he fell as much as 60 feet while climbing rock formations north of Garden of the Gods. The fall was reported just after 9 a.m. near Glen Eyrie in the 3800 block of North 30th Street. The climber was brought down by Colorado Springs firefighters, who described his injuries as "serious." He was taken to a local hospital by ambulance. No information was released about the nature of his injuries. Colorado Springs has one of the nation's few fire rescue teams with experts in climbing and mountaineering. They find themselves busy this time of year as climbers from novices to experts flock to the rocks in and around Garden of the Gods.