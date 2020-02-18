Reggie Ash, chief defense development officer of the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, is shown wearing a red T-shirt with the hashtag #usspaceCOm to promote Colorado as the permanent headquarters of U.S. Space Command, now located at Peterson Air Force Base. The chamber plans to give away 5,000 of the T-shirts to those attending President Donald Trump’s rally Thursday at The Broadmoor World Arena. The chamber will give away the shirts at its offices, 102 S. Tejon St., Suite 430, on Tuesday and Wednesday and at the arena parking lot Thursday.