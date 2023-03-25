The next generation of prospective military officers from Colorado Springs high schools received hard-fought nominations to military service academies Saturday in an intimate ceremony, marking the end of many early mornings and late nights.

U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn nominated 29 students from a slate of 106 applicates to attend the academies. Despite the national struggle to recruit young people to the military, the high number of candidates shows interest in the top military schools locally isn't flagging and the district is still seeing extraordinary nominees.

"They are really going to excel in whatever they do and I sure hope it is in the pursuit of serving their country," he said, at the ceremony held at the National Museum of World War II Aviation.

The audience was filled with proud family members and local leaders who interviewed candidates, such as state representatives and former service academy graduates.

Discovery Canyon Campus senior Danica Bishop was among the nominees for the U.S. Military Academy and plans to follow her two older sisters who are currently studying at the Air Force Academy and West Point. Her father, David Bishop, a former Air Force officer, showed off photos of all three of his daughters on the back of his phone, describing their future careers. The oldest plans to become a pilot and the middle child could command tanks.

"We wanted them to be good citizens and do better than their dad did," he said. "They have outclassed me and out matched me."

He also credited their mom and teacher originally from South Korea as a driver of their success.

Danica said she wanted to join the military as a young child and spent late nights preparing for the lengthy application process, that values academics and physical fitness.

The physical test features pushups, situps, pullups, a one mile run and a basketball toss, that measures how far a candidates can throw the ball one-handed from their knees. Danica, who expects to graduate in the top 1% of her class, scoured the internet for tips to improve her basketball chucking skills.

"It was challenging, but the process will make you better," said Danica, who expects to go into the medical field.

Cheyenne Mountain High School senior Gavin Ehrich, who expects to attend the Air Force Academy, described the process as 10 times harder than any other college application.

He is interested in joining the Space Force, the newest of all the military branches and a highly selective service.

Ehrich plans to study developmental engineering to "be part of that rapidly developing technology that can help further our cause," he said.