As their parents and family members proudly looked on, about 80 high school seniors — most of whom are from Colorado Springs — raised their right hands on Wednesday and, under the guidance of an Army major general, swore to support and defend the U.S. Constitution.

In a few weeks, many of these seniors will swap their graduation caps and gowns for military uniforms as they ship out to basic training. But on Wednesday night, at the Flying W Ranch, about 200 community members, senior military officials and area leaders took a few hours to say “Thank you.”

Our Community Salutes, a New Jersey-based nonprofit that honors and supports high school seniors enlisting in the U.S. Armed Forces after graduation, coordinated the event, which was the first of its kind in Colorado.

“Communities do an absolutely awesome job of supporting service members while they are active, and our veterans get a lot of support as well,” said spokeswoman Maureen Reiser. “But who is thanking these young men and women at the time that they make the commitment to serve? That’s where we come in.”

Educator and former Army officer Kenneth Hartman founded the nonprofit in 2009 after noticing that schools and communities routinely honor high school students who were going straight to college, but did little to recognize seniors who chose to enlist in the military.

The recognition ceremonies, which have taken place in 27 states and honored more than 130,000 students since the nonprofit’s inception, are designed to make future enlisted service members feel like celebrities, if only for a moment.

“College-bound seniors and Division 1 athletes get much recognition,” Hartman said. “For our nation’s military-bound seniors, this is their signing ceremony.”

Ric Trimillos, who heads the local chapter of Our Community Salutes, attended a ceremony years ago when he was an Air Force recruiter, and he immediately recognized its value, he said. When Trimillos and his family settled in Colorado Springs, he began efforts to bring an OCS event to the city.

“It is important to look at our future defenders and say ‘Thank you,’” said Ric Trimillos. “And (Flying W) is a perfect place to do it, because it embodies the pioneering spirit of Colorado.”

Trimillos encouraged the veterans in attendance to interact with the future service members and share “what you wish you knew when you were their age.”

For many enlistees, joining the military is the continuation of a family tradition. William Suazo, a senior at Fountain-Fort Carson High School, is following in his father’s footsteps … sort of.

His dad, John, served in the Army. William, however, will ship off to Navy boot camp in July.

William said he chose the Navy after doing well enough on his Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB) exam to qualify for Nuclear Field “A” School, an intensive, STEM-centric course of instruction that trains sailors to work on nuclear-powered propulsion systems.

“I know (William) is going to do his job,” John Suazo said. “I’m very proud of him.”

Anthony Gumina, who attends Sand Creek High School, won’t be alone when he heads to Marine Corps basic training on July 17. His twin brother, Ryan, will be by his side.

“I originally wanted to join the Air Force,” Ryan said before nodding toward his brother. “He talked me into joining the Marines with him.”

“We get to ship out together, so that will be pretty cool,” Anthony said. “We’ve always been close, and after going to boot camp together, we’ll probably be even closer.”

The enlistees and their families were treated to Flying W’s signature chuckwagon dinner and a rousing performance by the Flying W Wranglers before an address from Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Jurasek, commanding general of the U.S. Army Support Command, First Army.

Jurasek, a highly decorated officer with 36 years of active-duty service, became emotional as he addressed the honorees.

“There is nothing — absolutely nothing — that makes an old general prouder than to look out at the next generation of warriors and leaders that will continue the awesomeness of the United States military,” he said.

The commitment of these students and their families is especially noteworthy as the military faces a nearly unprecedented recruiting crisis, Jurasek said.

According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies, the Army fell short of its recruiting goal by nearly 20,000 soldiers in 2022, and early numbers indicate that 2023 could be as bad, or worse.

“Our military is struggling in recruiting,” Jurasek said. “This concerns me. It should concern all of us.”

That makes it especially important to thank those who choose to serve, he said.

“I, along with a grateful nation, thank you for the journey that you are about to take,” Jurasek said before asking the new enlistees to stand.

The seniors then took the Oath of Enlistment, and when they finished with a collective “So help me God,” the Flying W erupted in cheers and applause.