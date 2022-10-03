As a token of appreciation for their service and sacrifice, eight veterans and two active-duty troops from the Colorado Springs area were given the gift of transportation last week.

USAA is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year by giving 100 vehicles to military-affiliated families across the U.S.. Last Thursday, the insurance company – together with representatives from several agencies and nonprofits – presented the like-new, refurbished vehicles during a brief ceremony outside USAA’s offices in north Colorado Springs.

The recipients were nominated, vetted and selected by local nonprofits that serve current and former service members, according to senior adviser Dave Morrissey.

“These people have placed themselves in harm’s way to protect the freedoms we all enjoy,” said Morrissey, a retired Air Force colonel. “This is the least we can do for them.”

Reliable transportation is a critical yet often overlooked necessity, and the gift of a car or truck can improve a person’s quality of life in profound ways, Morrissey said.

“When you have transportation, you take it for granted,” he said. “But when you don’t have it, and you’re trying to get to work, or therapy, or medical appointments, it’s really difficult.”

The National Auto Body Council, a nonprofit organization, partnered with USAA and several businesses in the auto industry to restore the vehicles and present them to the recipients. Officials with the NABC’s Recycled Rides program said their mechanics jump at the chance to restore a car or truck for a veteran.

Some of the vehicles will be modified with wheelchair access and hand controls, like the 2018 Ford Explorer gifted to Jerry DeVaul.

DeVaul, a 10-year Army veteran who joined right after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, lost both legs in a coal mining accident just six months after separating from active duty.

He may be a double amputee, but no one who knows DeVaul would call him disabled. A married father of three, he’s an avid rock climber who also mountain bikes, plays sled hockey and wheelchair basketball, among other pursuits. But driving a standard vehicle is beyond even his capabilities.

Last Thursday’s presentation put a huge smile on DeVaul’s face.

“This is awesome,” he said from the driver's seat of his new Explorer. “It’s going to be a huge help to me and my family.”

USAA has donated 75 cars so far, Morrissey said. They’ll give away 10 more this week in Phoenix, 10 next month in Tampa, and culminate their centennial celebration with a five-car giveaway at the Army/Navy game in Philadelphia on Dec. 10.

“Our sole focus is to meet the needs of active duty members, veterans and their families,” Morrissey said. “That’s why we’re here, and that makes this the perfect way to celebrate.”