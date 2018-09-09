THROUGH NOV. 11
Military Museum Tour — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sundays, Dragonman, 1200 Dragonman Drive; 683-2200, dragonmans.com.
THROUGH NOVEMBER
“Trenches to Treaties: World War I in Remembrance” — 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Money Museum, 818 N. Cascade Ave., $5, $4 for seniors, military and students, free for ages 12 and younger; 632-2646, money.org.
THROUGH DEC. 31
“The League of Wives: Vietnam’s POW/MIA Allies and Advocates” Exhibit — Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum, 215 S. Tejon St.: cspm.org.
MONDAY-SEPT. 16
Military Appreciation Week — 9 a.m.-5 p.m., with last admission at 4 p.m., 50% off normal admission base prices for all active-duty, veteran and retired military personnel and their dependents living in the same household, with valid ID. See all details at cmzoo.org/military.
SATURDAY
All Services Military Retiree/Spouse Information Day — Information regarding benefits, dental exams and more, 8 a.m.-noon, Peterson Air Force Base, Th Club, Building 1013, 260 Glasgow Ave., free. Registration: 556-7153, 333, 7877.
ONGOING
Pikes Peak Chapter/Military Officers Association of America — Open to active-duty, retired and former officers in seven uniformed services. Monthly and special events. Activities include member luncheons, Business Professionals dinners, TOPS group breakfasts, more. Information and reservations: ppcmoaa.org.
Navy League Colorado Springs Council Bimonthly Dinners — Open to anyone who supports the four sea services. No requirement to have served; navyleague-coloradosprings.org.
Readiness classes — 1-2:30 p.m. Mondays, Peterson Air Force Base; tinyurl.com/aq7a8uo.
Sampson AFB basic training graduates or permanent party personnel breakfast — 8 a.m., first Tuesday, Perkins Restaurant, 3295 E. Platte Ave.; Joe Coughlin, 574-7720, jfc752@msn.com.
Paralyzed Veterans of America Mountain States Chapter Bingo — 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Bingo World, 272 S. Academy Blvd.; mscpva.org.
Veteran X — Scenario-based class to help veterans with Post-Traumatic Stress, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center, 530 Communication Circle. Registration: 772-7000.
Therapeutic Yoga — 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center, 530 Communication Circle, free; 772-7000.
USAFA Pre-Deployment Briefings — 11 a.m. Tuesdays or 2 p.m. Thursdays. Spouses are highly encouraged to attend these briefings. Registration: 333-3444.
VFW Post 4051 Bingo — Noon-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, Carefree Bingo, 3440 N. Carefree Circle; carefreebingo.com.
Peterson Air and Space Museum — Original Municipal Airport buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places, with exhibits and aircraft that highlight WWII, the Cold War era, modern space era, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays. Military ID accepted or plan 24 hours ahead, call 556-4915 or go online to register: petemuseum.org. Volunteer tour guides needed. Experience is not required. Call 556-4915 or email 21sw.mu@us.af.mil for information.
The National Museum of World War II Aviation tours — 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m., Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 755 Aviation Way, $8 prepaid or $10 walk-in for adults, $5 prepaid, $6 walk-in for children ages 4-12, $6 prepaid, $8 walk-in for seniors, retired and active duty armed forces with ID. Space limited for tours, registration recommended: worldwariiaviation.org.
Welcome Home classes — 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Peterson Air Force Base; tinyurl.com/aq7a8uo.
