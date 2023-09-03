EVENTS

SUNDAY

Corey Kent — To benefit Folds of Honor, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13701 Bass Pro Drive, $50-$99; bootbarnhall.com.

SEPT. 11

Angel Golf Tournament — To benefit Angels of America's Fallen, 8 a.m., Perry Park County Club, 7047 Perry Park Blvd., Larkspur. Registration: tinyurl.com/4f5ev348.

SEPT. 11-17

Military Appreciation Week — 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road, 50% off admission price for all military personnel; cmzoo.org/events/military-appreciation-week.

SEPT. 13

Honoring the Brave Breakfast — To benefit Home Front Military Network, 7:30-8:30 a.m., The Broadmoor International Center, 21 Lake Ave. Reservations: tinyurl.com/4h6kjtcs.

SEPT. 16

American Legion Post 5 Barbeque Cook-Off — 3-7 p.m., 15 E. Platte Ave., $15 per plate. Public can attend and/or participate in cook-off; 719-632-0960.

SEPT. 18

Wings of Valor: Honoring Vietnam Air War Veterans — With aerial demonstrations, live music, cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, 6-9:15 p.m., Exploration of Flight, 13005 Wings Way, Englewood, $100. Tickets: wingsmuseum.org/events/wings-of-valor.

SEPT. 20-24

Second (Indianhead) Division Association 100th Annual Reunion — For anyone who served in the Army's 2nd Division at any time; Mike Davino, 919-356-5692, 2ida.org/product/reunion/10.

SEPT. 23

All Services Military Retiree/Spouse Appreciation Day — Community/base information tables, medical wellness checks, breakfast and refreshment, 8 a.m., Peterson SFB, The Hub Building 103, 260 Glasgow Ave. Registration: 719-556-7153, 719-333-7877, [email protected], [email protected].

ONGOING

Comeback Yoga — Free in-person and virtual yoga classes for military service members and their families; comebackyoga.org.

DAV Chapter 26 Membership Meetings — Hot meal at 6 p.m., meeting starts at 7 p.m., second Tuesdays, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd., open to all veterans and their guests; dav26co.org.

410 Veterans Group Meeting — 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Black Eyed Pea, 887 N. Academy Blvd. All veterans and spouses, all branches and eras welcome; 605-460-6317.

Women's Equine-Assisted Mental Health Group — 10:30 a.m.-noon Wednesdays. Hosted by StableStrides for women veterans who have experienced trauma. Call for information: 719-495-3908.

Men's Equine-Assisted Mental Health Group — 12:30-2 p.m. Wednesdays. Hosted by StableStrides for men looking for an active and solution-oriented therapy to manage symptoms of PTSD, depression or anxiety. Call for information: 719-495-3908.

Pikes Peak Honor Bell Planning Meeting — Purpose is to plan and lead the creation of a 2nd honor bell to serve the Pikes Peak National Cemetery and the Pikes Peak region. The Honor Bell Foundation’s mission is to create a community of veterans to foster public appreciation of military service and honor their fellow veterans with a proper, final tribute, 4 p.m. first Wednesdays, Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, 530 Communication Circle; honorbell.org.

The Southern Colorado Retiree Assistance Council Meeting — 11 a.m. second Wednesdays, The Hub, Peterson Space Force Base. Open to all military retirees and surviving spouses; 719-556-7153.

Society of Military Widows Monthly Meeting — 10:30 a.m. last Wednesday of the month, The Hub, Peterson Space Force Base. Open to surviving spouses; Margaret Melchi, 719-331-6669.

Pikes Peak Veterans Council Meeting — Doors open at 6 p.m., meeting at 6:30 p.m., last Wednesday of the month, DAV No. 26 Building, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd. All veteran organizations welcome, open to the public; Kathy Hanner, 719-651-6967, [email protected].

The National Museum of World War II Aviation tours — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, 755 Aviation Way, $11-$17, free for WWII veterans. Tickets: 719-637-7559.

American Legion Post 5 Membership Meeting — 6 p.m. dinners, meeting at 7 p.m. third Thursdays, 15 E. Platte Ave. Open to members only; 719-632-0960.

American Legion Post 5 Game Night & Dinner — 6 p.m. second Fridays, 15 E. Platte Ave.; 719-632-0960.

American Legion Post 5 Steak Night — 6 p.m. fourth Fridays, 15 E. Platte Ave.; 719-632-0960.

Colorado Springs Chapter Wear Blue: Run to Remember — 9 a.m. first Saturdays, Veterans' Memorial at Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; wearblueruntoremember.org/coloradosprings.

Pikes Peak Detachment of the Marine Corps League Meeting — 8 a.m. breakfast, meeting starts at 9 a.m., third Saturday, DAV Chapter 26, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd., $10 for breakfast; pikespeakmcl.org.

Dutch Nelsen Chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association — 11:30 a.m., with lunch at noon, third Saturdays, Elks Lodge, 3400 N. Nevada Ave. Open to all who served in Korea 1945 to present; Mike Thomason, 719-214-6121.

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1057 Meeting — 9-10:30 a.m. last Saturday of the month, Skills Academy, 1575 Garden of the Gods Road; vva1075.org.

DAV Chapter 26 Bingo — Doors open at 4:30 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m., Sundays, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd., 12 or older; dav26co.org.

American Legion Post 5 Sunday Brunch — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. third Sundays, 15 E. Platte Ave.; 719-632-0960.

—

Want to get the word out about your military or veterans event? Email [email protected] with details.