Some in-person events might be canceled due to COVID-19. Before going, make sure event is taking place.
OCT. 31
Virtual Chick-fil-A Garden of the Gods Skate for Chicken — To benefit Angels of America’ Fallen. Registration required: tinyurl.com/y2amfv3l.
ONGOING
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 26 Bingo — Doors open at 4:30 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m., Sundays, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd.; 591-8787.
Help with Filing a VA Disability Claim — Offered by DAV Chapter 26, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd. Call for appointment; 591-8787.
Paralyzed Veterans of America Mountain States Chapter Bingo — 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Bingo World, 272 S. Academy Blvd.; mscpva.org. Call first to make sure events are still taking place: 578-1441.
VFW Post 4051 Bingo — Noon-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, Carefree Bingo, 3440 N. Carefree Circle; carefreebingo.com. Call first to verify schedule: 591-7835.
The National Museum of World War II Aviation tours — 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, 755 Aviation Way, $9-$13, free for WWII Veterans. Tickets required: worldwariiaviation.org.
Therapeutic tai chi — 10-11 a.m. Saturdays, Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center, 530 Communication Circle, free. Registration: 205-8577.
Pikes Peak Detachment of the Marine Corps League Meeting — 9 a.m. third Saturday, VFW Pikes Peak Post 4051, 430 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; pikespeakmcl.org.
Want to get the word out about your military or veterans event? Email carlotta.olson@gazette.com with details.