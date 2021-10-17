EVENTS
THROUGH NOV. 13
Help a Hero Scholarship Campaign — Donations can be made at any Sport Clips location or by texting “HERO” to 71777.
NOV. 11
Fee-Free Day — Fees will be waived for entry to national forests in Colorado for Veterans Day; tinyurl.com/rxxnbaj8.
NOV. 13
Veterans Day Walk — Hosted by the Falcon Wanderers Walking Club, start between 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and finish by 3:30 p.m., Senior Community Center, 100 Railroad St., Florence. Wheelchairs will have some difficulty, strollers should be able to complete courses, leashed pets allowed on trail; Curt Converse, 719-591-8193.
ONGOING
The National Museum of World War II Aviation tours — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, 755 Aviation Way, $11-$17, free for WWII Veterans. Tickets: worldwariiaviation.org.
Pikes Peak Detachment of the Marine Corps League Meeting — 8 a.m. breakfast, meeting starts at 9 a.m., third Saturday, DAV Chapter 26, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd., $10 for breakfast; pikespeakmcl.org.
Want to get the word out about your military or veterans event? Email carlotta.olson@gazette.com with details.