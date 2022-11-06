EVENTS
THROUGH NOV. 25
Veteran Voices Art Show — Pikes Peak State College Downtown, Studio West Gallery, 22 N. Sierra Madre St.; pikespeak.edu/academics/studio-west/art-gallery.php.
THROUGH NOV. 30
CSPD Military Coin or Patch — Available to honor military veterans with proceeds benefitting CSPD Cadet Program, $10 per coin, $5 per patch, available 8 a.m.-7 p.m. at the Police Operations Center, 705 S. Nevada Ave.; coloradosprings.gov/police-department.
FRIDAY
Honor Guard Ceremony to Pay Tribute to Our Local Veterans — Hosted by Florissant-Lake George Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 11411 and its Auxiliary, 11 a.m., Florissant Cemetery, Florissant; 719-464-6656, columbinesncritters@live.com.
Veterans Day Celebration — With patriotic ceremony and BBQ for veterans, active duty, National Guard, reservists and their families, 5 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; post1980.org.
FRIDAY-DEC. 3
Ukrainian Wartime Posters Exhibit — Ent Center for the Arts, Sheppard Project Space Gallery, 5225 N. Nevada Ave.; gocadigital.org/exhibitions/ukrainian-posters.
SATURDAY
American Legion Post 5 Open House — With local crafters and vendors, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 15 E. Platte Ave.; ALPost5Adjutant@gmail.com.
Denver Veterans Day Run — 6:30 a.m., City Park, Denver. Go online for prices and registration: denverveteransday.com/run.
NOV. 17
Honoring the Brave Breakfast — To benefit Home Front Military Network, 7:30 a.m., Broadmoor International Center, 21 Lake Ave. Tickets: homefrontmilitarynetwork.org.
American Legion Post 5 General Membership Meeting — 7 p.m., 15 E. Platte Ave., veteran guests are welcome.; ALPost5Adjutant@gmail.com.
NOV. 20
American Legion Post 5 Sunday Brunch — 10 a.m.-1 p.m., 15 E. Platte Ave. Brunch meals available for purchase, open to the public; ALPost5Adjutant@gmail.com.
NOV. 26
Post 5 Auxiliary Craft Fair — 11 a.m.-2 p.m., American Legion Post 5, 15 E. Platte Ave.; americanlegionpost5auxiliary@gmail.com.
ONGOING
Comeback Yoga — Free in-person and virtual yoga classes for military service members and their families; comebackyoga.org.
DAV Chapter 26 Membership Meetings — Hot meal at 5 p.m., meeting starts at 6 p.m., second Tuesdays, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd., open to all veterans and their guests; dav26co.org.
410 Veterans Group Meeting — 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Black Eyed Pea, 887 N. Academy Blvd. All veterans and spouses, all branches and eras welcome; 719-460-6317.
Women's Equine-Assisted Mental Health Group — 10:30 a.m.-noon Wednesdays. Hosted by StableStrides for women veterans who have experienced trauma. Call for information: 719-495-3908.
Men's Equine-Assisted Mental Health Group — 12:30-2 p.m. Wednesdays. Hosted by StableStrides for men looking for an active and solution-oriented therapy to manage symptoms of PTSD, depression or anxiety. Call for information: 719-495-3908.
The Southern Colorado Retiree Assistance Council Meeting — 11 a.m. second Wednesdays, The Hub, Peterson Space Force Base. Open to all military retirees and surviving spouses; 719-556-7153.
Pikes Peak Veterans Council Meeting — Doors open at 6 p.m., meeting at 6:30 p.m., last Wednesdays of the month, DAV No. 26 Building, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd. All veteran organizations welcome, open to the public; Kathy Hanner, 719-651-6967, kathy.a.hanner@gmail.com.
The National Museum of World War II Aviation tours — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, 755 Aviation Way, $11-$17, free for WWII veterans. Tickets: worldwariiaviation.org.
Pikes Peak Detachment of the Marine Corps League Meeting — 8 a.m. breakfast, meeting starts at 9 a.m., third Saturday, DAV Chapter 26, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd., $10 for breakfast; pikespeakmcl.org.
Dutch Nelsen Chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association — 11:30 a.m., with lunch at noon, third Saturdays, Elks Lodge, 3400 N. Nevada Ave. Open to all who served in Korea 1945 to present; Mike Thomason, 719-214-6121.
Women’s Army United, Chapter 75 Meeting — 10 a.m. fourth Saturdays, Sand Creek Police Dept., 950 Academy Park Loop. All women veterans are invited to attend; Cindy, 719-660-3641.
DAV Chapter 26 Bingo — Doors open at 4:30 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m., Sundays, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd., 12 or older; dav26co.org.
Want to get the word out about your military or veterans event? Email carlotta.olson@gazette.com with details.