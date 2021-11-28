DEC. 6
Screening of the documentary “Red Horizon” — Film about a new generation of aviators who are dedicated to continuing the legacy of the historic Tuskegee Airmen, hosted by The Greenburg Center for Learning and Tolerance, 5:30-8 p.m., Stargazers Theatre & Event Center, 10 S. Parkside Drive, $5. Tickets: tinyurl.com/yc9tn2cf.
THROUGH DEC. 18
Wreaths Across America — Wreath sponsors and volunteers needed to lay wreaths on veterans graves on Dec. 18 at Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expressway; wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/42571.
ONGOING
The National Museum of World War II Aviation tours — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, 755 Aviation Way, $11-$17, free for WWII Veterans. Tickets: worldwariiaviation.org.
Pikes Peak Detachment of the Marine Corps League Meeting — 8 a.m. breakfast, meeting starts at 9 a.m., third Saturday, DAV Chapter 26, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd., $10 for breakfast; pikespeakmcl.org.
