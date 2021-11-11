EVENTS
THROUGH THURSDAY
Photo Sale — Framed fine giclée prints of local photographer Paul Kulik's landscape photos on sale to benefit Pikes Peak Habitat for Humanity's Veterans Build, ReStore Northeast, 6250 Tutt Blvd.; pikespeakhabitat.org.
THROUGH DEC. 18
Wreaths Across America — Wreath sponsors and volunteers needed to lay wreaths on veterans' graves on Dec. 18 at Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expressway; wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/42571.
ONGOING
The National Museum of World War II Aviation tours — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, 755 Aviation Way, $11-$17, free for WWII Veterans. Tickets: worldwariiaviation.org.
Pikes Peak Detachment of the Marine Corps League Meeting — 8 a.m. breakfast, meeting starts at 9 a.m., third Saturday, DAV Chapter 26, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd., $10 for breakfast; pikespeakmcl.org.
—
Want to get the word out about your military or veterans event? Email carlotta.olson@gazette.com with details.