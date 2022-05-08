EVENTS
MAY 15
719 Battle of the Food Trucks — To benefit Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 530 Communication Circle, $30-$35. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2wetkmcr.
MAY 19
Armed Forces Awards Luncheon — 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., $10 and up. Reservations: tinyurl.com/574yzhyk.
Rocky Mountain Scramble — To benefit military active-duty, veterans and their families, 1:30 p.m., The Broadmoor Golf Club, 1 Lake Ave., go online for prices. Registration: e.givesmart.com/events/nxK.
MAY 20
Citizen Soldier Connection Gala — To benefit military veterans, active duty and their families, 6-10 p.m., Broadmoor's Cheyenne Lodge, 4199 S. Club Drive, $50. Registration required by Thursday: 2022cscgala.givesmart.com.
MAY 28
Flags for Veterans Graves — American Legion Post 1910 and VFW Post 6051 of Woodland Park will place flags on the graves of our veterans, 10 a.m., Woodland Park Cemetery, 650 Short Ave., Woodland Park. All military veterans and public invited to attend; agcsret@hotmail.com, post1980.org.
MAY 29
Memorial Day Run & March — To benefit Colorado Veterans Project, 6:30 a.m., UCHealth Park, 4385 Tutt Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: memorialdaymarch.com.
MAY 30
Memorial Day Ceremony — Hosted by American Legion Post 1910 and VFW Post 6051 of Woodland Park, 11 a.m., Woodland Park Cemetery, 650 Short Ave., Woodland Park; agcsret@hotmail.com, post1980.org.
JUNE 10
UCHealth Memorial Golf Tournament — 7 a.m., Eisenhower Golf Club, Air Force Academy, $250. Registration: uchealthmemorialcares.org/golf.
JUNE 11
The Angel Gala — To benefit Angels of America’s Fallen, 5 p.m., Broadmoor Hall, 15 Lake Circle, $175. Registration: aoafallen.org.
JUNE 15
Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast — To benefit military families, 5:30-9 a.m., downtown Colorado Springs, $5. Tickets: cswesternstreetbreakfast.com.
JULY 15
Victory Service Dogs Charity Golf Tournament — 7:30 a.m., Patty Jewett Golf Course, 900 E. Espanola St., $100. Registration: tinyurl.com/2uzpwrvd.
ONGOING
Comeback Yoga — Free in-person and virtual yoga classes for military service members and their families; comebackyoga.org.
DAV Chapter 26 Membership Meetings — Hot meal at 5 p.m., meeting starts at 6 p.m., second Tuesdays, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd., open to all veterans and their guests; dav26co.org.
410 Veterans Group Meeting — 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Black Eyed Pea, 887 N. Academy Blvd. All veterans and spouses, all branches and eras welcome; 719-460-6317.
Women's Equine-Assisted Mental Health Group — 10:30 a.m.-noon Wednesdays. Hosted by StableStrides for women veterans who have experienced trauma. Call for information: 719-495-3908.
Men's Equine-Assisted Mental Health Group — 12:30-2 p.m. Wednesdays. Hosted by StableStrides for men looking for an active and solution-oriented therapy to manage symptoms of PTSD, depression or anxiety. Call for information: 719-495-3908.
The Southern Colorado Retiree Assistance Council Meeting — 11 a.m. second Wednesdays, The Hub, Peterson Space Force Base. Open to all military retirees and surviving spouses; 719-556-7153.
The National Museum of World War II Aviation tours — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, 755 Aviation Way, $11-$17, free for WWII Veterans. Tickets: worldwariiaviation.org.
Pikes Peak Detachment of the Marine Corps League Meeting — 8 a.m. breakfast, meeting starts at 9 a.m., third Saturday, DAV Chapter 26, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd., $10 for breakfast; pikespeakmcl.org.
Dutch Nelsen Chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association — 11:30 a.m., with lunch at noon, third Saturdays, Elks Lodge, 3400 N. Nevada Ave. Open to all who served in Korea 1945 to present; Mike Thomason, 719-214-6121.
Women’s Army United, Chapter 75 Meeting — 10 a.m. fourth Saturdays, Sand Creek Police Dept., 950 Academy Park Loop. All women veterans are invited to attend; Cindy, 719-660-3641.
DAV Chapter 26 Bingo — Doors open at 4:30 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m., Sundays, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd., 12 or older; dav26co.org.
Want to get the word out about your military or veterans event? Email carlotta.olson@gazette.com with details.