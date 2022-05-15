EVENTS
SUNDAY
719 Battle of the Food Trucks — To benefit Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., 530 Communication Circle, $30-$35. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2wetkmcr.
MONDAY
Heroes Past and Present — With the Air Force Academy Band and 4th Infantry Division Band, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave.; pikespeakcenter.com.
THURSDAY
Armed Forces Awards Luncheon — 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., $10 and up. Reservations: tinyurl.com/574yzhyk.
Rocky Mountain Scramble — To benefit military active-duty, veterans and their families, 1:30 p.m., The Broadmoor Golf Club, 1 Lake Ave., go online for prices. Registration: e.givesmart.com/events/nxK.
FRIDAY
Military Appreciation Show 2022 and Ukraine Fundraiser — 4-7 p.m., Academy Art & Frame Co., 7560 N. Academy Blvd.; 719-265-6694, academyframesco.com.
SATURDAY
War Dog Memorial 5K Run — To honor K-9 veterans and their handlers, 9 a.m., Iron Horse Park, Fort Carson. Open to all Department of Defense ID card holders, $20 for ages 4 and older with in-person registration Thursday at the Ivy Fitness Center, Fort Carson or $40 for ages 4 and older day of event; 719-526-2706.
MAY 28
Flags for Veterans Graves — American Legion Post 1910 and VFW Post 6051 of Woodland Park will place flags on the graves of our veterans, 10 a.m., Woodland Park Cemetery, 650 Short Ave., Woodland Park. All military veterans and public invited to attend; agcsret@hotmail.com, post1980.org.
MAY 29
Memorial Day Run & March — To benefit Colorado Veterans Project, 6:30 a.m., UCHealth Park, 4385 Tutt Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: memorialdaymarch.com.
MAY 30
Memorial Day Ceremony — Hosted by American Legion Post 1910 and VFW Post 6051 of Woodland Park, 11 a.m., Woodland Park Cemetery, 650 Short Ave., Woodland Park; agcsret@hotmail.com, post1980.org.
JUNE 10
UCHealth Memorial Golf Tournament — 7 a.m., Eisenhower Golf Club, Air Force Academy, $250. Registration: uchealthmemorial cares.org/golf.
JUNE 11
The Angel Gala — To benefit Angels of America’s Fallen, 5 p.m., Broadmoor Hall, 15 Lake Circle, $175. Registration: aoafallen.org.
JUNE 15
Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast — To benefit military families, 5:30-9 a.m., downtown Colorado Springs, $5. Tickets: cswesternstreetbreakfast.com.
JUNE 30
Concerts in the Park — With the 101st Army Country Band, 6-8 p.m., Homestead Ranch Regional Park, 16444 Gollihar Road, Peyton; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
JULY 15
Victory Service Dogs Charity Golf Tournament — 7:30 a.m., Patty Jewett Golf Course, 900 E. Espanola St., $100. Registration: tinyurl.com/2uzpwrvd.
JULY 23
Korean War Armistice Day Commemoration Ceremony — 10 a.m., Ring of Honor in Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; Mike Thomason, 719-214-6121.
AUG. 17
Concerts in the Park — With the Falconairies Alumni Band, 6-8 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, Argus Boulevard and S. 21st Street; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
AUG. 31
Concerts in the Park — With the Falconaires Jazz Ensemble, 6-8 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, Argus Boulevard and S. 21st Street; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
ONGOING
DAV Chapter 26 Membership Meetings — Hot meal at 5 p.m., meeting starts at 6 p.m., second Tuesdays, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd., open to all veterans and their guests; dav26co.org.
410 Veterans Group Meeting — 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Black Eyed Pea, 887 N. Academy Blvd. All veterans and spouses, all branches and eras welcome; 719-460-6317.
Women’s Equine-Assisted Mental Health Group — 10:30 a.m.-noon Wednesdays. Hosted by StableStrides for women veterans who have experienced trauma. Call for information: 719-495-3908.
Men’s Equine-Assisted Mental Health Group — 12:30-2 p.m. Wednesdays. Hosted by StableStrides for men looking for an active and solution-oriented therapy to manage symptoms of PTSD, depression or anxiety. Call for information: 719-495-3908.The Southern Colorado Retiree Assistance Council Meeting — 11 a.m. second Wednesdays, The Hub, Peterson Space Force Base. Open to all military retirees and surviving spouses; 719-556-7153.
The National Museum of World War II Aviation tours — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, 755 Aviation Way, $11-$17, free for WWII Veterans. Tickets: worldwarii aviation.org.
Want to get the word out about your event? Email carlotta.olson@ gazette.com with details.