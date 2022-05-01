SATURDAY
Academy Planetarium and STEM Center Open House —11 a.m.-3 p.m., Air Force Academy; usafa.edu/facilities/planetarium/.
MAY 15
719 Battle of the Food Trucks — To benefit Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.5, 530 Communication Circle, $30-$35. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2wetkmcr.
MAY 19
Armed Forces Awards Luncheon — 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., $10 and up. Reservations: tinyurl.com/574yzhyk.
Rocky Mountain Scramble — To benefit military active-duty, veterans and their families, 1:30 p.m., The Broadmoor Golf Club, 1 Lake Ave., go online for prices. Registration: e.givesmart.com/events/nxK.
MAY 20
Citizen Soldier Connection Gala — To benefit military veterans, active duty and their families, 6-10 p.m., Broadmoor’s Cheyenne Lodge, 4199 S. Club Drive, $50. Tickets: 2022cscgala.givesmart.com.
MAY 29
Memorial Day Run & March — To benefit Colorado Veterans Project, 6:30 a.m., UCHealth Park, 4385 Tutt Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: memorialdaymarch.com.
JUNE 10
UCHealth Memorial Golf Tournament — 7 a.m., Eisenhower Golf Club, Air Force Academy, $250. Registration: uchealthmemorialcares.org/golf.
JUNE 11
The Angel Gala — To benefit Angels of America’s Fallen, 5 p.m., Broadmoor Hall, 15 Lake Circle, $175. Registration: aoafallen.org.
JUNE 15
Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast — To benefit military families, 5:30-9 a.m., downtown Colorado Springs, $5. Tickets: cswesternstreetbreakfast.com.
JULY 15
Victory Service Dogs Charity Golf Tournament — 7:30 a.m., Patty Jewett Golf Course, 900 E. Espanola St., $100. Registration: tinyurl.com/2uzpwrvd.
ONGOING
Comeback Yoga — Free in-person and virtual yoga classes for military service members and their families; comebackyoga.org.
DAV Chapter 26 Membership Meetings — Hot meal at 5 p.m., meeting starts at 6 p.m., second Tuesdays, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd., open to all veterans and their guests; dav26co.org.
410 Veterans Group Meeting — 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Black Eyed Pea, 887 N. Academy Blvd. All veterans and spouses, all branches and eras welcome; 719-460-6317.
Women’s Equine Assisted Mental Health Group — 10:30 a.m.-noon Wednesdays. Hosted by StableStrides for women veterans who have experienced trauma. Call for information: 719-495-3908.
Men’s Equine Assisted Mental Health Group — 12:30-2 p.m. Wednesdays. Hosted by StableStrides for men looking for an active and solution-oriented therapy to manage symptoms of PTSD, depression or anxiety. Call for information: 719-495-3908.
Want to get the word out about your military or veterans event? Email carlotta.olson@gazette.com with details.