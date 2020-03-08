THROUGH TAX SEASON
Free Tax Return Preparation — for state and federal returns to all active-duty service members, retirees and family members, as well as mobilized reservists (with orders). For information and appointment, call 524-1013.
WEDNESDAY
TRICARE for Life, CHAMPVA, VA Health Care Seminar — 2-3 p.m., Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center, 530 Communication Circle, free; medicarementorsllc.org.
ONGOING
Pikes Peak Chapter/Military Officers Association of America (PPCMOAA) — Open to active duty, National Guard, Reserve, retired, and former commissioned officers and warrant officers of the following uniformed services: Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Public Health Service, and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Memberships also are available for surviving spouses of deceased officers. Monthly luncheons on the first Thursday. Reservations: ppcmoaa.org.
Navy League Colorado Springs Council Bi-monthly Dinners — Open to anyone who supports the four sea services. No requirement to have served; navyleague-coloradosprings.org.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 26 Bingo — Doors open at 4:30 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m., Sundays, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd.; 591-8787.
Readiness classes — 1-2:30 p.m. Mondays, Peterson Air Force Base; tinyurl.com/aq7a8uo.
Help with Filing a VA Disability Claim — Offered by DAV Chapter 26, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd. Call for appointment; 591-8787. Walk-ins taken by space availability, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays.
Sampson AFB basic training graduates or permanent party personnel breakfast — 8 a.m., first Tuesday, Perkins Restaurant, 3295 E. Platte Ave.; Joe Coughlin, 574-7720, jfc752@msn.com.
Paralyzed Veterans of America Mountain States Chapter Bingo — 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Bingo World, 272 S. Academy Blvd.; mscpva.org.
Veteran X — Scenario-based class to help veterans with post-traumatic stress, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center, 530 Communication Circle. Registration: 772-7000.
Therapeutic Yoga — 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center, 530 Communication Circle, free; 772-7000.
Disabled American Veterans Knob Hill Chapter 26 Monthly Member Meeting — Free dinner for chapter members at 6 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m., second Tuesdays, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd.; 591-8787.
USAFA Pre-Deployment Briefings — 11 a.m. Tuesdays or 2 p.m. Thursdays. Spouses are highly encouraged to attend these briefings. Registration: 333-3444.
VFW Post 4051 Bingo — Noon-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, Carefree Bingo, 3440 N. Carefree Circle; carefreebingo.com.
Peterson Air and Space Museum — Original Municipal Airport buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places right in the middle of Peterson Air Force Base. The museum has exhibits and aircraft that highlight WWII, the Cold War era and into the modern space era. Winter hours: Open Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Plan 24 hours ahead and call 556-4915 or register online at petemuseum.org. Contact the Museum for more information, 556-4915, 21sw.mu@us.af.mil.
The National Museum of World War II Aviation tours — 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m., Tuesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, 755 Aviation Way, $13 prepaid or $15 walk-in for adults, $9 prepaid, $10 walk-in for children ages 4-12, $11 prepaid, $13 walk-in for seniors, ages 65 and older, retired and active duty armed forces with ID, free for WWII Veterans. Space limited for tours, registration recommended: worldwariiaviation.org.
Welcome Home classes — 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Peterson Air Force Base; tinyurl.com/aq7a8uo.
Military Order of Purple Heart Bingo — 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Bingo World, 272 S. Academy Blvd.; moph423.com.
Mountain Post Running Club — 5K or 10K, 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Main PX, 6220 Martinez St., Fort Carson, free. Children, strollers and pets welcome; Kris Spiller, kspiller@bbcgrp.com.
