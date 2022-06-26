EVENTS
TUESDAY
Military Speakers Luncheon — With Lt. Gen. Stephen Whiting and Command Chief Master Sgt. Jacob Simmons, 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave., $20-$50. Reservations: tinyurl.com/ymvwjkat.
THURSDAY
Concerts in the Park — With the 101st Army Country Band, 6-8 p.m., Homestead Ranch Regional Park, 16444 Gollihar Road, Peyton; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
FRIDAY
Freedom Fest — Concert, family-friendly activities, food and beverages for sale and fireworks, 5-10 p.m., Iron Horse Park, Fort Carson; tinyurl.com/y3mv6und.
JULY 15
Victory Service Dogs Charity Golf Tournament — 7:30 a.m., Patty Jewett Golf Course, 900 E. Espanola St., $100. Registration: tinyurl.com/2uzpwrvd.
JULY 23
Korean War Armistice Day Commemoration Ceremony — 10 a.m., Ring of Honor in Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; Mike Thomason, 719-214-6121.
JULY 28
Buffalo Soldiers 156th Anniversary Event — Noon-2 p.m., Memorial Park at Buffalo Soldier Memorial, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; fb.me/e/5iKV0UKg2.
AUG. 5
Jazz in the Garden — With Air Force Academy’s Band’s Falconaires, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St.; gssepiscopal.org.
AUG. 17
Concerts in the Park — With the Falconaires Alumni Band, 6-8 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, Argus Boulevard and S. 21st Street; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
AUG. 24-28
76th National Convention and Reunion of the Navy Seabee Veterans of America and Auxiliary — The Academy Hotel, 8110 N. Academy Blvd.; nsva.org.
AUG. 31
Concerts in the Park — With the Falconaires Jazz Ensemble, 6-8 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, Argus Boulevard and S. 21st Street; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
SEPT. 10
Music on the Mesa — With Blue Steel — Air Force Academy rock band, 4-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive; goldhillmesa.com/community-life/events.
SEPT. 17
Music on the Mesa — With Mile High — Fort Carson 4th Infantry Band, 4-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive; goldhillmesa.com/community-life/events.
ONGOING
Comeback Yoga — Free in-person and virtual yoga classes for military service members and their families; comebackyoga.org.
DAV Chapter 26 Membership Meetings — Hot meal at 5 p.m., meeting starts at 6 p.m., second Tuesdays, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd., open to all veterans and their guests; dav26co.org.
410 Veterans Group Meeting — 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Black Eyed Pea, 887 N. Academy Blvd. All veterans and spouses, all branches and eras welcome; 719-460-6317.
Women’s Equine Assisted Mental Health Group — 10:30 a.m.-noon Wednesdays. Hosted by StableStrides for women veterans who have experienced trauma. Call for information: 719-495-3908.