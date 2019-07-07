THROUGH NOV. 10
Historical Museum Museum Tours — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sundays, Dragonman’s 1200 Dragonman Drive, $15-$20; tinyurl.com/y6q9moce.
THURSDAY
Rocky Mountain Military Affairs Lecture — “The Life and Times of John Paul Jones,” by Captain Steve Maffeo, retired USNR, 7 p.m., Library 21c, Ent Conference Room, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; rmmas.org.
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Spartan Race Super and Sprint — 7:30 a.m., Fort Carson. Go online for participation and spectator cost and registration: tinyurl.com/y6mf5bzs.
ONGOING
Pikes Peak Chapter/Military Officers Association of America — Open to active-duty, retired and former officers in seven uniformed services. Monthly and special events. Activities include member luncheons, Business Professionals dinners, TOPS group breakfasts, more. Information and reservations: ppcmoaa.org.
Navy League Colorado Springs Council Bi-monthly Dinners — Open to anyone who supports the four sea services. No requirement to have served; navyleague-colorado springs.org.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 26 Bingo — Doors open at 5 p.m., bingo at 7 p.m., Sundays, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd.; 591-8787.
Readiness classes — 1-2:30 p.m. Mondays, Peterson Air Force Base; tinyurl.com/ aq7a8uo.
Help with Filing a VA Disability Claim — Offered by DAV Chapter 26, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd. Call for appointment; 591-8787. Walk-ins taken by space availability, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays.
Sampson AFB basic training graduates or permanent party personnel breakfast — 8 a.m., first Tuesday, Perkins Restaurant, 3295 E. Platte Ave.; Joe Coughlin, 574-7720, jfc752@msn.com.
Paralyzed Veterans of America Mountain States Chapter Bingo — 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Bingo World, 272 S. Academy Blvd.; mscpva.org.
Veteran X — Scenario-based class to help veterans with Post-Traumatic Stress, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center, 530 Communication Circle. Registration: 772-7000.
Therapeutic Yoga — 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center, 530 Communication Circle, free; 772-7000.
Disabled American Veterans Knob Hill Chapter 26 Monthly Member Meeting — Free dinner for chapter members at 6 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m., second Tuesdays, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd.; 591-8787.
USAFA Pre-Deployment Briefings — 11 a.m. Tuesdays or 2 p.m. Thursdays. Spouses are highly encouraged to attend these briefings. Registration: 333-3444.
VFW Post 4051 Bingo — Noon-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, Carefree Bingo, 3440 N. Carefree Circle; carefreebingo.com.
Peterson Air and Space Museum — Original Municipal Airport buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places on Peterson Air Force Base. The museum has exhibits and aircraft that highlight WWII, the Cold War era and the modern space era. Spring/summer hours: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Friday and second and fourth Saturdays. Plan 24 hours ahead and call 556-4915 or register online at petemuseum.org. Contact the museum for more information, 556-4915, 21sw.mu@us.af.mil.
The National Museum of World War II Aviation tours — 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m., Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 755 Aviation Way, $8 prepaid or $10 walk-in for adults, $5 prepaid, $6 walk-in for children ages 4-12, $6 prepaid, $8 walk-in for seniors, retired and active-duty armed forces with ID. Space limited for tours, registration recommended: worldwariiaviation.org.
Want to get the word out about your military or veterans event? Email carlotta.olson@gazette.com with details.