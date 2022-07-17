EVENTS
SATURDAY
Korean War Armistice Day Commemoration Ceremony — 10 a.m., Ring of Honor in Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; Mike Thomason, 719-214-6121.
JULY 28
Buffalo Soldiers 156th Anniversary Event — Noon-2 p.m., Memorial Park at Buffalo Soldier Memorial, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; cosbuffalo soldierscommittee.com, contact@cosbuffalosoldierscommittee.com.
AUG. 5
Jazz in the Garden — With Air Force Academy’s Band’s Falconaires, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St.; gssepiscopal.org.
AUG. 12
SofaKillers — To benefit Homefront Military Network, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$50; bootbarnhall.com.
AUG. 17
Concerts in the Park — With the Falconaires Alumni Band, 6-8 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, Argus Boulevard and S. 21st Street; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
AUG. 24-28
76th National Convention and Reunion of the Navy Seabee Veterans of America and Auxiliary — The Academy Hotel, 8110 N. Academy Blvd.; nsva.org.
AUG. 31
Concerts in the Park — With the Falconaires Jazz Ensemble, 6-8 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, Argus Boulevard and S. 21st Street; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
SEPT. 10
Music on the Mesa — With Blue Steel — Air Force Academy rock band, 4-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive; goldhillmesa.com/community-life/events.
SEPT. 12-18
Military Appreciation Week — Fifty percent off the base admission price for all active-duty, veteran and retired military personnel and their dependents living in the same household, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Advance tickets required: cmzoo.org/military.
SEPT. 16
Colorado Veterans Project’s Let Freedom Swing Golf Tournament — 2-8 p.m., Arrowhead Golf Course, 10850 Sundown Trail, Littleton, $150-$600. Registration: cvpgolf.com/register.