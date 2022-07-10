EVENTS
TUESDAY
Clay Walker — To benefit Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center, 8:30 p.m., Cowboys, 25 N. Tejon St., $45. Tickets: csnightclubs.com.
FRIDAY
Victory Service Dogs Charity Golf Tournament —7:30 a.m., Patty Jewett Golf Course, 900 E. Espanola St., $100. Registration: tinyurl.com/2uzpwrvd.
JULY 23
Korean War Armistice Day Commemoration Ceremony — 10 a.m., Ring of Honor in Memorial Park, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; Mike Thomason, 719-214-6121.
JULY 28
Buffalo Soldiers 156th Anniversary Event —
Noon-2 p.m., Memorial Park at Buffalo Soldier Memorial, 1605 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; cosbuffalosoldierscommittee.com, contact@cosbuffalosoldierscommittee.com.
AUG. 5
Jazz in the Garden — With Air Force Academy Band’s Falconaires, 7 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 601 N. Tejon St.; gssepiscopal.org.
AUG. 17
Concerts in the Park — With the Falconaires Alumni Band, 6-8 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, Argus Boulevard and S. 21st Street; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
AUG. 24-28
76th National Convention and Reunion of the Navy Seabee Veterans of America and Auxiliary — The Academy Hotel, 8110 N. Academy Blvd.; nsva.org.
AUG. 31
Concerts in the Park — With the Falconaires Jazz Ensemble, 6-8 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, Argus Boulevard and S. 21st Street; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
SEPT. 10
Music on the Mesa — With Blue Steel — Air Force Academy rock band, 4-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive; goldhillmesa.com/community-life/events.
SEPT. 17
Music on the Mesa — With Mile High — Fort Carson 4th Infantry Band, 4-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive; goldhillmesa.com/community-life/events.
ONGOING
Comeback Yoga — Free in-person and virtual yoga classes for military service members and their families; comebackyoga.org.
DAV Chapter 26 Membership Meetings — Hot meal at 5 p.m., meeting starts at 6 p.m., second Tuesdays, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd., open to all veterans and their guests; dav26co.org.
410 Veterans Group Meeting — 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Black Eyed Pea, 887 N. Academy Blvd. All veterans and spouses, all branches and eras welcome; 719-460-6317.
Women’s Equine Assisted Mental Health Group — 10:30 a.m.-noon Wednesdays. Hosted by StableStrides for women veterans who have experienced trauma. Call for information: 719-495-3908.
Men’s Equine Assisted Mental Health Group —
12:30-2 p.m. Wednesdays. Hosted by StableStrides for men looking for an active and solution-oriented therapy to manage symptoms of PTSD, depression or anxiety. Call for information: 719-495-3908.
The Southern Colorado Retiree Assistance Council Meeting —
11 a.m. second Wednesdays, The Hub, Peterson Space Force Base. Open to all military retirees and surviving spouses; 719-556-7153.