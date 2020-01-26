SUNDAY
Air Force Academy Band’s Chamber Recital Series “Legends” — 3 p.m., Cañon City High School Auditorium, 1313 College Ave., Cañon City, free; fremontcountyconcerts.org.
TUESDAY
Holocaust Remembrance Day — Michelle Harris will present “The Jewish American Soldier Experiences of World War II,” 2 p.m., Woodland Park Public Library, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; rampartlibrarydistrict.org.
Air Force Academy Chamber Recital Series — 7 p.m., Packard Performance Hall, Colorado College, 5 W. Cache La Poudre St., free; 389-6607, coloradocollege.edu/getevents.
ONGOING
Pikes Peak Chapter/Military Officers Association of America (PPCMOAA) — Open to active duty, National Guard, Reserve, retired, and former commissioned officers and warrant officers of the following uniformed services: Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Public Health Service, and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Memberships also available for surviving spouses of deceased officers. Monthly luncheons on the first Thursday. Reservations: ppcmoaa.org.
Navy League Colorado Springs Council Bimonthly Dinners — Open to anyone who supports the four sea services. No requirement to have served; navyleague-coloradosprings.org.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 26 Bingo — Doors open at 4:30 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m., Sundays, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd.; 591-8787.
Readiness classes — 1-2:30 p.m. Mondays, Peterson AFB; tinyurl.com/aq7a8uo.
Help with Filing a VA Disability Claim — Offered by DAV Chapter 26, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd. Call for appointment; 591-8787. Walk-ins taken by space availability, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays.
Sampson AFB basic training graduates or permanent party personnel breakfast — 8 a.m., first Tuesday, Perkins Restaurant, 3295 E. Platte Ave.; Joe Coughlin, 574-7720, jfc752@msn.com.
Paralyzed Veterans of America Mountain States Chapter Bingo — 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Bingo World, 272 S. Academy Blvd.; mscpva.org.
Veteran X — Scenario-based class to help veterans with post-traumatic stress, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center, 530 Communication Circle. Registration: 772-7000.
Therapeutic Yoga — 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center, 530 Communication Circle, free; 772-7000.
Disabled American Veterans Knob Hill Chapter 26 Monthly Member Meeting — Free dinner for chapter members at 6 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m., second Tuesdays, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd.; 591-8787.
USAFA Pre-Deployment Briefings — 11 a.m. Tuesdays or 2 p.m. Thursdays. Spouses are highly encouraged to attend these briefings. Registration: 333-3444.
VFW Post 4051 Bingo — Noon-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, Carefree Bingo, 3440 N. Carefree Circle; carefreebingo.com.
Welcome Home classes — 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Peterson Air Force Base; tinyurl.com/aq7a8uo.
Mountain Post Running Club — 5K or 10K, 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Main PX, 6220 Martinez St., Fort Carson, free.
