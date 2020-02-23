THROUGH TAX SEASON
Free Tax Return Preparation — for state and federal returns to all active-duty service members, retirees and family members, as well as mobilized reservists (with orders). For information and appointment, call 524-1013.
TUESDAY
ReStart Hiring and Networking Event — An active clearance is required for this event, 1-6:30 p.m. DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., free. Registration: restartevents.com/feb-coloradosprings.
THURSDAY
Rocky Mountain Military Affairs Society — George Mastroianni will present Misremembering the Holocaust: The Liberation of Buchenwald and the Limits of Memory, 7 p.m., Library 21c, Ent Conference Center, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive; rmmas.org.
ONGOING
Pikes Peak Chapter/Military Officers Association of America (PPCMOAA) — Open to active duty, National Guard, Reserve, retired, and former commissioned officers and warrant officers of the following uniformed services: Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Public Health Service, and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Memberships also are available for surviving spouses of deceased officers. Monthly luncheons on the first Thursday. Reservations: ppcmoaa.org.
Navy League Colorado Springs Council Bi-monthly Dinners — Open to anyone who supports the four sea services. No requirement to have served; navyleague-coloradosprings.org.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 26 Bingo — Doors open at 4:30 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m., Sundays, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd.; 591-8787.
Readiness classes — 1-2:30 p.m. Mondays, Peterson Air Force Base; tinyurl.com/aq7a8uo.
Help with Filing a VA Disability Claim — Offered by DAV Chapter 26, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd. Call for appointment; 591-8787. Walk-ins taken by space availability, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays.
Sampson AFB basic training graduates or permanent party personnel breakfast — 8 a.m., first Tuesday, Perkins Restaurant, 3295 E. Platte Ave.; Joe Coughlin, 574-7720, jfc752@msn.com.
Paralyzed Veterans of America Mountain States Chapter Bingo — 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Bingo World, 272 S. Academy Blvd.; mscpva.org.
Veteran X — Scenario-based class to help veterans with Post-Traumatic Stress, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center, 530 Communication Circle. Registration: 772-7000.
Want to get the word out about your military or veterans event? Email carlotta.olson@gazette.com with details.