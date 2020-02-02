TUESDAY
Fort Carson WMR Hiring Event — 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Hotel Elegante, 2886 S. Circle Drive; tinyurl.com/uroq4he.
ONGOING
Pikes Peak Chapter/Military Officers Association of America (PPCMOAA) — Open to active duty, National Guard, Reserve, retired, and former commissioned officers and warrant officers of the following uniformed services: Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, Public Health Service, and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Memberships also are available for surviving spouses of deceased officers. Monthly luncheons on the first Thursday. Reservations: ppcmoaa.org.
Navy League Colorado Springs Council Bi-monthly Dinners — Open to anyone who supports the four sea services. No requirement to have served; navyleague-coloradosprings.org.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 26 Bingo — Doors open at 4:30 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m., Sundays, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd.; 591-8787.
Readiness classes — 1-2:30 p.m. Mondays, Peterson Air Force Base; tinyurl.com/aq7a8uo.
Help with Filing a VA Disability Claim — Offered by DAV Chapter 26, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd. Call for appointment; 591-8787. Walk-ins taken by space availability, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays.
Want to get the word out about your military or veterans event? Email carlotta.olson@gazette.com with details.