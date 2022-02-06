Note: Events might be canceled due to COVID-19.
MONDAY
Fort Carson Tax Center Appointments — The Fort Carson Tax Center Office, on post at Building 1358 on Barkley Avenue, will begin scheduling appointments for the 2022 tax season at 9 a.m. Monday. Free income tax preparation services to military members E-6 and below and retirees whose income falls under $100,000 before taxes. Call 719-526-4227 or 719-526-6837 for appointments.
JUNE 11
The Angel Gala — To benefit Angels of America’s Fallen, 5 p.m., Broadmoor Hall, 15 Lake Circle, $175. Registration: aoafallen.org.
ONGOING
410 Veterans Group Meeting — 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Black Eyed Pea, 887 N. Academy Blvd. All veterans and spouses, all branches and eras welcome; 719-460-6317.
The National Museum of World War II Aviation tours — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, 755 Aviation Way, $11-$17, free for WWII Veterans. Tickets: worldwariiaviation.org.
Pikes Peak Detachment of the Marine Corps League Meeting — 8 a.m. breakfast, meeting starts at 9 a.m., third Saturday, DAV Chapter 26, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd., $10 for breakfast; pikespeakmcl.org.
Women’s Army United, Chapter 75 Meeting — 10:30 a.m. fourth Saturday, Sand Creek Library, 1821 S. Academy Blvd. All women veterans are invited to attend; Susan, 719-466-3227.
Want to get the word out about your military or veterans event? Email carlotta.olson@gazette.com with details.