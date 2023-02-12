EVENTS

MAY 20

Angel Gala — To benefit Angels of America's Fallen, 5:30-11 p.m., with virtual program at 7 p.m., Broadmoor Hall, 1 Lake Ave., $200. Tickets: aoafallen.org/angel-gala

ONGOING

Comeback Yoga — Free in-person and virtual yoga classes for military service members and their families; comebackyoga.org.

DAV Chapter 26 Membership Meetings — Hot meal at 5 p.m., meeting starts at 6 p.m., second Tuesdays, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd., open to all veterans and their guests; dav26co.org.

410 Veterans Group Meeting — 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Black Eyed Pea, 887 N. Academy Blvd. All veterans and spouses, all branches and eras welcome; 605-460-6317.

Women's Equine-Assisted Mental Health Group — 10:30 a.m.-noon Wednesdays. Hosted by StableStrides for women veterans who have experienced trauma. Call for information: 719-495-3908.

Men's Equine-Assisted Mental Health Group — 12:30-2 p.m. Wednesdays. Hosted by StableStrides for men looking for an active and solution-oriented therapy to manage symptoms of PTSD, depression or anxiety. Call for information: 719-495-3908.

The Southern Colorado Retiree Assistance Council Meeting — 11 a.m. second Wednesdays, The Hub, Peterson Space Force Base. Open to all military retirees and surviving spouses; 719-556-7153.

Pikes Peak Veterans Council Meeting — Doors open at 6 p.m., meeting at 6:30 p.m., last Wednesdays of the month, DAV No. 26 Building, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd. All veteran organizations welcome, open to the public; Kathy Hanner, 719-651-6967, kathy.a.hanner@gmail.com.

The National Museum of World War II Aviation tours — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, 755 Aviation Way, $11-$17, free for WWII veterans. Tickets: worldwariiaviation.org.

Pikes Peak Detachment of the Marine Corps League Meeting — 8 a.m. breakfast, meeting starts at 9 a.m., third Saturday, DAV Chapter 26, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd., $10 for breakfast; pikespeakmcl.org.

Dutch Nelsen Chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association — 11:30 a.m., with lunch at noon, third Saturdays, Elks Lodge, 3400 N. Nevada Ave. Open to all who served in Korea 1945 to present; Mike Thomason, 719-214-6121.

Women’s Army United, Chapter 75 Meeting — 10 a.m. fourth Saturdays, except in December, Sand Creek Police Dept., 950 Academy Park Loop. All women veterans are invited to attend; tinyurl.com/mr3sm6ur.

Chapter 1075 Vietnam Veterans of America Meeting — 9-10:30 a.m. last Saturday of month, Skills Academy, 1575 Garden of the Gods Road; vva1075.org.

DAV Chapter 26 Bingo — Doors open at 4:30 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m., Sundays, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd., 12 or older; dav26co.org.

