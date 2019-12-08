MONDAY-TUESDAY
Holly & Ivy — With the Air Force Academy Band, 7 p.m., Pikes Peak Center, 190 S. Cascade Ave. Free tickets required; 520-7469, pikespeakcenter.com.
SATURDAY
National Wreaths Across America Day Ceremony — To honor our veterans, 10 a.m., Evergreen Cemetery, 1005 Hancock Expressway. Sponsor a wreath: tinyurl.com/wjj9ukl.
ONGOING
Pikes Peak Chapter/Military Officers Association of America — Open to active-duty, retired and former officers in seven uniformed services. Monthly and special events. Activities include member luncheons, Business Professionals dinners, TOPS group breakfasts, more. Information and reservations: ppcmoaa.org.
Navy League Colorado Springs Council Bimonthly Dinners — Open to anyone who supports the four sea services. No requirement to have served; navyleague-coloradosprings.org.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 26 Bingo — Doors open at 4:30 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m., Sundays, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd.; 591-8787.
Readiness classes — 1-2:30 p.m. Mondays, Peterson Air Force Base; tinyurl.com/aq7a8uo.
Help with Filing a VA Disability Claim — Offered by DAV Chapter 26, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd. Call for appointment; 591-8787. Walk-ins taken by space availability, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays.
Sampson AFB basic training graduates or permanent party personnel breakfast — 8 a.m., first Tuesday, Perkins Restaurant, 3295 E. Platte Ave.; Joe Coughlin, 574-7720, jfc752@msn.com.
Paralyzed Veterans of America Mountain States Chapter Bingo — 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Bingo World, 272 S. Academy Blvd.; mscpva.org.
Veteran X — Scenario-based class to help veterans with Post-Traumatic Stress, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center, 530 Communication Circle. Registration: 772-7000.
Therapeutic Yoga — 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center, 530 Communication Circle, free; 772-7000.
Disabled American Veterans Knob Hill Chapter 26 Monthly Member Meeting — Free dinner for chapter members at 6 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m., second Tuesdays, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd.; 591-8787.
USAFA Pre-Deployment Briefings — 11 a.m. Tuesdays or 2 p.m. Thursdays. Spouses are highly encouraged to attend these briefings. Registration: 333-3444.
VFW Post 4051 Bingo — Noon-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, Carefree Bingo, 3440 N. Carefree Circle; carefreebingo.com.
Peterson Air and Space Museum — Original Municipal Airport buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places right in the middle of Peterson Air Force Base. The museum has exhibits and aircraft that highlight WWII, the Cold War Era and into the modern space era. Winter hours: Open Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Plan 24 hours ahead and call 556-4915 or register on line at petemuseum.org. The museum is also seeking volunteer tour guides. Experience is not required. Contact the Museum for more information, 556-4915, 21sw.mu@us.af.mil.
The National Museum of World War II Aviation tours — 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m., Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 755 Aviation Way, $8 prepaid or $10 walk-in for adults, $5 prepaid, $6 walk-in for children ages 4-12, $6 prepaid, $8 walk-in for seniors, retired and active duty armed forces with ID. Space limited for tours, registration recommended: worldwariiaviation.org.
Welcome Home classes — 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Peterson Air Force Base; tinyurl.com/aq7a8uo.
Military Order of Purple Heart Bingo — 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Bingo World, 272 S. Academy Blvd.; moph423.com.
Warriors First Support Group — 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center, 530 Communication Circle. Registration: 399-0560.
Mountain Post Running Club — 5K or 10K, 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Main PX, 6220 Martinez St., Fort Carson, free. Children, strollers and pets welcome; Kris Spiller, kspiller@bbcgrp.com.
Pikes Peak Chapter 15 of the Society of Military Widows Meeting — Open to widows of any branch of military service, regardless of the spouses rank, 10:30 a.m., last Wednesday, the Peterson Air Force Base Club; 331-6689, 260-8172.
Military Retiree Activities Office Meeting — 11:30 a.m. second Thursday, Peterson Air Force Base, The Club; 556-7153.
Order of Daedalians — Falcon Flight 11 Monthly Luncheons — 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., second Thursday, alternating between Air Force Academy Club and Peterson Air Force Base. Commissioned military officers in any component of the U.S. armed forces who are or were (honorably discharged) pilots, warrant officers, Women Air Force Service Pilots (WASP), navigators, combat systems officers (CSO), naval flight officers (NFO), air battle managers (ABM), remotely piloted aircraft (RPA) pilots and flight surgeons of heavier-than-air-powered aircraft and astronauts are eligible for membership; falconflight11.org.
In-Service Recruiter — 9 a.m.-2 p.m. most Fridays, Air Force Academy. Appointment: 567-4494.
Coffee for Coasties — 11 a.m. second and fourth Fridays, Veterans Coffee Roasters, 1003 S. Tejon St.; coastie@me.com.
Therapeutic Tai-Chi — 10-11 a.m. Saturdays, Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center, 530 Communication Circle, free. Registration: 205-8577.
The Celebration Multicultural Ensemble — Vocal, spiritual, music group is open to all active, retired, DoD and local personnel. A group seeking male and female voices who enjoy singing in one of the following voice levels — soprano, alto, tenor, bass and baritone. Rehearsals 2:15 p.m. Saturdays (except holidays and performance days), Grace Lutheran Church, 1128 E. Boulder St.; Joyce, 392-7448.
Task Force ISO — Class teaches photography as a tool for healing, 3-6 p.m. Saturdays, Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center, 530 Communication Circle; 772-7000.
The First Tee of Pikes Peak Military Family Clinics — Connect and learn golf at our state-of-the-art indoor golf facility, 9-11 a.m., first Saturday, 525 N. Academy Blvd. Taught by PGA professionals, $8/adult, $4/junior; thefirstteepikespeak.org.
Rocky Mountain Chapter, 1st Cavalry Division Meeting — 9 a.m. second Saturdays, Valley Hi Golf Course Restaurant, 610 S. Chelton Road; Robert Stauffacher, President, 683-2837.
Military Order of Purple Heart Meeting — 10:30 a.m. second Saturdays, 2 Carson Circle, Fountain; moph423.com.
Pikes Peak Detachment of the Marine Corps League Meeting — 9 a.m. third Saturday, VFW Pikes Peak Post 4051, 430 E. Pikes Peak Ave.; pikespeakmcl.org.
