THROUGH AUG. 31
Free Entrance to all 41 Colorado State Parks — Open to all active military service members and veterans. Hang tags available at any Colorado Parks Wildlife office or state park with proof of service; tinyurl.com/yxvley9d.
THROUGH NOV. 10
Historical Museum Museum Tours — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sundays, Dragonman’s 1200 Dragonman Drive, $15-$20; tinyurl.com/y6q9moce.
AUG. 16-18
American Veterans Rally and POW/MIA Recognition Ride — Cripple Creek; theveteransrally.org.
ONGOING
Pikes Peak Chapter/Military Officers Association of America — Open to active-duty, retired and former officers in seven uniformed services. Monthly and special events. Activities include member luncheons, Business Professionals dinners, TOPS group breakfasts, more. Information and reservations: ppcmoaa.org.
Navy League Colorado Springs Council Bi-monthly Dinners — Open to anyone who supports the four sea services. No requirement to have served; navyleague-colorado springs.org.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 26 Bingo — Doors open at 4:30 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m., Sundays, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd.; 591-8787.
Readiness classes — 1-2:30 p.m. Mondays, Peterson Air Force Base; tinyurl.com/aq7a8uo.
Help with Filing a VA Disability Claim — Offered by DAV Chapter 26, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd. Call for appointment; 591-8787. Walk-ins taken by space availability, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays.
Sampson AFB basic training graduates or permanent party personnel breakfast — 8 a.m., first Tuesday, Perkins Restaurant, 3295 E. Platte Ave.; Joe Coughlin, 574-7720, jfc752@msn.com.
Paralyzed Veterans of America Mountain States Chapter Bingo — 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Bingo World, 272 S. Academy Blvd.; mscpva.org.
Veteran X — Scenario-based class to help veterans with Post-Traumatic Stress, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center, 530 Communication Circle. Registration: 772-7000.
Therapeutic Yoga — 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center, 530 Communication Circle, free; 772-7000.
Disabled American Veterans Knob Hill Chapter 26 Monthly Member Meeting — Free dinner for chapter members at 6 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m., second Tuesdays, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd.; 591-8787.
USAFA Pre-Deployment Briefings — 11 a.m. Tuesdays or 2 p.m. Thursdays. Spouses are highly encouraged to attend these briefings. Registration: 333-3444.
VFW Post 4051 Bingo — Noon-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, Carefree Bingo, 3440 N. Carefree Circle; carefreebingo.com.
Welcome Home classes — 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Peterson Air Force Base; tinyurl.com/aq7a8uo.
Military Order of Purple Heart Bingo — 12:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Bingo World, 272 S. Academy Blvd.; moph423.com.
Warriors First Support Group — 4 p.m. Wednesdays, Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center, 530 Communication Circle. Registration: 399-0560.
Mountain Post Running Club — 5K or 10K, 4-6 p.m. Wednesdays, Main PX, 6220 Martinez St., Fort Carson, free. Kris Spiller, kspiller@bbcgrp.com.
Pikes Peak Chapter 15 of the Society of Military Widows Meeting — Open to widows of any branch of military service, regardless of the spouses rank, 10:30 a.m., last Wednesday, the Peterson Air Force Base Club; 331-6689, 260-8172.
Military Retiree Activities Office Meeting — 11:30 a.m. second Thursday, Peterson Air Force Base, The Club; 556-7153.
Coffee for Coasties — 11 a.m. second and fourth Fridays, Veterans Coffee Roasters, 1003 S. Tejon St.; coastie@me.com.
Therapeutic Tai-Chi — 10-11 a.m. Saturdays, Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center, 530 Communication Circle, free. Registration: 205-8577.
Want to get the word out about your military or veterans event? Email carlotta.olson@gazette.com with details.