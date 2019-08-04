THROUGH NOV. 10
Historical Museum Museum Tours — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sundays, Dragonman’s 1200 Dragonman Drive, $15-$20; tinyurl.com/y6q9moce.
FRIDAY
Cowboy Up Golf Tournament — To benefit the Pikes Peak Range Riders Foundation, 8 a.m., Cheyenne Shows Golf Club, Fort Carson, $100. Registration: atlatigo.com.
Air Force Academy Falconaires — Jazz in the Garden Series, 7-9 p.m., Grace and St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, 631 N. Tejon St.; jazzinthegarden.org.
SATURDAY
Triathlon Sprint — 7 a.m., Ellis Outdoor Pool, Fort Carson, $20. Register by Thursday: tinyurl.com/y3cztto6.
ONGOING
Pikes Peak Chapter/Military Officers Association of America — Open to active-duty, retired and former officers in seven uniformed services: ppcmoaa.org.
Navy League Colorado Springs Council Bimonthly Dinners — Open to anyone who supports the four sea services; navyleague-coloradosprings.org.
Disabled American Veterans Chapter 26 Bingo — Doors open, 4:30 p.m., bingo at 6:30 Sundays, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd.; 591-8787.
Readiness classes — 1-2:30 p.m. Mondays, Peterson Air Force Base; tinyurl.com/aq7a8uo.
Help with filing a VA Disability Claim — Offered by DAV Chapter 26, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd. Call for appointment; 591-8787. Walk-ins taken by space availability, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays.
Sampson AFB basic training graduates or permanent party personnel breakfast — 8 a.m., first Tuesday, Perkins Restaurant, 3295 E. Platte Ave.; Joe Coughlin, 574-7720, jfc752@msn.com.
Paralyzed Veterans of America Mountain States Chapter Bingo — 12:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Bingo World, 272 S. Academy Blvd.; mscpva.org.
Veteran X — Scenario-based class to help veterans with post-traumatic stress, 4:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center, 530 Communication Circle. Registration: 772-7000.
Therapeutic yoga — 5-6 p.m. Tuesdays, Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center, 530 Communication Circle, free; 772-7000.
Disabled American Veterans Knob Hill Chapter 26 Monthly Member Meeting — Free dinner for chapter members at 6 p.m., meeting at 7 p.m., second Tuesdays, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd.; 591-8787.
USAFA Pre-Deployment Briefings — 11 a.m. Tuesdays or 2 p.m. Thursdays. Spouses are highly encouraged to attend these briefings. Registration: 333-3444.
VFW Post 4051 Bingo — Noon-2:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Fridays, Carefree Bingo, 3440 N. Carefree Circle; carefreebingo.com.
Peterson Air and Space Museum — Original Municipal Airport buildings listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Exhibits and aircraft that highlight WWII, the Cold War era and the modern space era. Spring/summer hours: open 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesdays-Friday and second and fourth Saturday. Plan 24 hours ahead and call 556-4915 or register on line at petemuseum.org.
The National Museum of World War II Aviation tours — 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m., Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 755 Aviation Way, $8 prepaid or $10 walk-in for adults, $5 prepaid, $6 walk-in for children ages 4-12, $6 prepaid, $8 walk-in for seniors, retired and active-duty armed forces with ID. Space limited for tours, registration recommended: worldwariiaviation.org.
Welcome Home classes — 10 a.m.-noon Wednesdays, Peterson Air Force Base; tinyurl.com/aq7a8uo.
Want to get the word out about your military or veterans event? Email carlotta.olson@gazette.com with details.