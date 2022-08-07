EVENTS
THROUGH AUGUST
Free Entry into Colorado State Parks — Open to active-duty military, veterans and the National Guard. Free military pass available at any Colorado State Park or CPW office with proof of service; tinyurl.com/yckw7pc6.
TUESDAY
Military Speakers Luncheon — With retired admiral and ambassador Harry Harris, 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., DoubleTree hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., $20-$50. Registration: tinyurl.com/ymbdcm9t.
FRIDAY
SofaKillers — To benefit Homefront Military Network, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $39-$50; bootbarnhall.com.
AUG. 17
Concerts in the Park — With the Falconaires Alumni Band, 6-8 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, Argus Boulevard and S. 21st Street; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
AUG. 18-21
AVTT Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall, Veterans Rally and POW/MIA Recognition Ride — Woodland Park. Go online for events: theveteransrally.org.
AUG. 20
Aces for Angels — With gambling chips, dinner and open bar to benefit Angels of America's Fallen, 5-10 p.m., Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame, 103 Pro Rodeo Drive, $75. Registration: acesforangels.com.
AUG. 24
Martini Shot — To benefit Task Force Tribute: Project RELO, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, $10-$25; bootbarnhall.com.
AUG. 24-28
76th National Convention and Reunion of the Navy Seabee Veterans of America and Auxiliary — The Academy Hotel, 8110 N. Academy Blvd.; nsva.org.
AUG. 31
Concerts in the Park — With the Falconaires Jazz Ensemble, 6-8 p.m., Bear Creek Regional Park, Argus Boulevard and S. 21st Street; communityservices.elpasoco.com/2022-park-concerts.
SEPT. 2
Patriot Day Give Back Food Distribution — Hosted by Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, 9 a.m.-noon for military, veterans and their families, noon-2 p.m. open to community, Norris Penrose Event Center, 1045 Lower Gold Camp Road. Registration: tinyurl.com/3jtr45y6.
SEPT. 4
Suits for Troops — Business attire needed for men and women military members transitioning from the military to civilian careers, 1-4 p.m. American Legion Post 209, 3613 Jeannine Drive. Go online for needed items and instructions for donations; rrbsm.webs.com.
SEPT. 10
Music on the Mesa — With Blue Steel - Air Force Academy rock band, 4-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive; goldhillmesa.com/community-life/events.
SEPT. 12-18
Military Appreciation Week — Fifty percent off the base admission price for all active-duty, veteran and retired military personnel and their dependents living in the same household, Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, 4250 Cheyenne Mountain Zoo Road. Advance tickets required: cmzoo.org/military.
SEPT. 16
Colorado Veterans Project's Let Freedom Swing Golf Tournament — 2-8 p.m., Arrowhead Golf Course, 10850 Sundown Trail, Littleton, $150-$600. Registration: cvpgolf.com/register.
SEPT. 17
Music on the Mesa — With Mile High - Fort Carson 4th Infantry Band, 4-7 p.m., Gold Hill Mesa, 142 S. Raven Mine Drive; goldhillmesa.com/community-life/events.
SEPT. 28-OCT. 2
Second Infantry Division Association Annual Reunion — Kansas City, Mo.; Mike Davino, 919-498-1910, 2ida.president@charter.net.
ONGOING
Comeback Yoga — Free in-person and virtual yoga classes for military service members and their families; comebackyoga.org.
DAV Chapter 26 Membership Meetings — Hot meal at 5 p.m., meeting starts at 6 p.m., second Tuesdays, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd., open to all veterans and their guests; dav26co.org.
410 Veterans Group Meeting — 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Black Eyed Pea, 887 N. Academy Blvd. All veterans and spouses, all branches and eras welcome; 719-460-6317.
Women's Equine Assisted Mental Health Group — 10:30 a.m.-noon Wednesdays. Hosted by StableStrides for women veterans who have experienced trauma. Call for information: 719-495-3908.
Men's Equine Assisted Mental Health Group — 12:30-2 p.m. Wednesdays. Hosted by StableStrides for men looking for an active and solution-oriented therapy to manage symptoms of PTSD, depression or anxiety. Call for information: 719-495-3908.
The Southern Colorado Retiree Assistance Council Meeting — 11 a.m. second Wednesdays, The Hub, Peterson Space Force Base. Open to all military retirees and surviving spouses; 719-556-7153.
The National Museum of World War II Aviation tours — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, 755 Aviation Way, $11-$17, free for WWII Veterans. Tickets: worldwariiaviation.org.
Pikes Peak Detachment of the Marine Corps League Meeting — 8 a.m. breakfast, meeting starts at 9 a.m., third Saturday, DAV Chapter 26, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd., $10 for breakfast; pikespeakmcl.org.
Dutch Nelsen Chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association — 11:30 a.m., with lunch at noon, third Saturdays, Elks Lodge, 3400 N. Nevada Ave. Open to all who served in Korea 1945 to present; Mike Thomason, 719-214-6121.
Women’s Army United, Chapter 75 Meeting — 10 a.m. fourth Saturdays, Sand Creek Police Dept., 950 Academy Park Loop. All women veterans are invited to attend; Cindy, 719-660-3641.
DAV Chapter 26 Bingo — Doors open at 4:30 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m., Sundays, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd., 12 or older; dav26co.org.
