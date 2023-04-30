EVENTS

THROUGH JULY 9

Camp Corral Fundraising Campaign — Supports children ages 8-15 of wounded, ill and fallen military members by providing camp, advocacy and enrichment program, Golden Corral restaurants; campcorral.org.

MAY 20

Angel Gala — To benefit Angels of America's Fallen, 5:30-11 p.m., with virtual program at 7 p.m., Broadmoor Hall, 1 Lake Ave., $200. Tickets: aoafallen.org/angel-gala.

MAY 27

Puppy Rescue Mission Fundraiser — With cornhole tournament and food sales, 2 p.m., American Legion Post 5, 15 E. Platte Ave.; 719-632-0960.

JUNE 23

Uplift Foundation Golf Tournament — To benefit the Uplift Foundation's college scholarship program, 6:30 a.m., Cheyenne Shadows Golf Course, Fort Carson, $150. Registration: omega-uplift-golf-tournament.perfectgolfevent.com.

JUNE 30

Freedom Fest— Live entertainment, activities for the whole family, food and beverages for purchase, Iron Horse Park, Fort Carson; tinyurl.com/5ea8r6nw.

SEPT. 20-24

Second (Indianhead) Division Association 100th Annual Reunion — For anyone who served in the Army's 2nd Division at any time; Mike Davino, 919-356-5692, 2ida.org/product/reunion/10.

ONGOING

Comeback Yoga — Free in-person and virtual yoga classes for military service members and their families; comebackyoga.org.

DAV Chapter 26 Membership Meetings — Hot meal at 5 p.m., meeting starts at 6 p.m., second Tuesdays, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd., open to all veterans and their guests; dav26co.org.

410 Veterans Group Meeting — 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Black Eyed Pea, 887 N. Academy Blvd. All veterans and spouses, all branches and eras welcome; 605-460-6317.

Women's Equine-Assisted Mental Health Group — 10:30 a.m.-noon Wednesdays. Hosted by StableStrides for women veterans who have experienced trauma. Call for information: 719-495-3908.

Men's Equine-Assisted Mental Health Group — 12:30-2 p.m. Wednesdays. Hosted by StableStrides for men looking for an active and solution-oriented therapy to manage symptoms of PTSD, depression or anxiety. Call for information: 719-495-3908.

Pikes Peak Honor Bell Planning Meeting — Purpose is to plan and lead the creation of a 2nd honor bell to serve the Pikes Peak National Cemetery and the Pikes Peak region. The Honor Bell Foundation’s mission is to create a community of veterans to foster public appreciation of military service and honor their fellow veterans with a proper, final tribute, 4 p.m. first Wednesdays, Goat Patch Brewing Co. event room, 2727 N. Cascade Ave., Suite 123; honorbell.org.

The Southern Colorado Retiree Assistance Council Meeting — 11 a.m. second Wednesdays, The Hub, Peterson Space Force Base. Open to all military retirees and surviving spouses; 719-556-7153.

Pikes Peak Veterans Council Meeting — Doors open at 6 p.m., meeting at 6:30 p.m., last Wednesdays of the month, DAV No. 26 Building, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd. All veteran organizations welcome, open to the public; Kathy Hanner, 719-651-6967, kathy.a.hanner@gmail.com.

The National Museum of World War II Aviation tours — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, 755 Aviation Way, $11-$17, free for WWII veterans. Tickets: 719-637-7559.

American Legion Post 5 Membership Meeting — 6 p.m. dinners, meeting at 7 p.m. third Thursdays, 15 E. Platte Ave. Open to members only; 719-632-0960.

American Legion Post 5 Game Night & Dinner — 6 p.m. second Fridays, 15 E. Platte Ave.; 719-632-0960.

American Legion Post 5 Steak Night — 6 p.m. fourth Fridays, 15 E. Platte Ave.; 719-632-0960.

Pikes Peak Detachment of the Marine Corps League Meeting — 8 a.m. breakfast, meeting starts at 9 a.m., third Saturday, DAV Chapter 26, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd., $10 for breakfast; pikespeakmcl.org.

Dutch Nelsen Chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association — 11:30 a.m., with lunch at noon, third Saturdays, Elks Lodge, 3400 N. Nevada Ave. Open to all who served in Korea 1945 to present; Mike Thomason, 719-214-6121.

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1057 Meeting — 9-10:30 a.m. last Saturday of month, Skills Academy, 1575 Garden of the Gods Road; vva1075.org.

DAV Chapter 26 Bingo — Doors open at 4:30 p.m., bingo at 6:30 p.m., Sundays, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd., 12 or older; dav26co.org.

American Legion Post 5 Sunday Brunch — 10 a.m.-1 p.m. third Sundays, 15 E. Platte Ave.; 719-632-0960.

