APRIL 18
Hail & Farewell — A welcome to senior military leaders new to the community and a bid farewell to those leaving for their next role, 5-7 p.m. April 18, DoubleTree Hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., $20-$45. Registration: tinyurl.com/yckru9jw.
MAY 29
Memorial Day Run & March — To benefit Colorado Veterans Project, 6:30 a.m., UCHealth Park, 4385 Tutt Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: memorialdaymarch.com.
JUNE 10
UCHealth Memorial Golf Tournament — 7 a.m., Eisenhower Golf Club, Air Force Academy, $250. Registration: uchealthmemorialcares.org/golf.
JUNE 11
The Angel Gala — To benefit Angels of America’s Fallen, 5 p.m., Broadmoor Hall, 15 Lake Circle, $175. Registration: aoafallen.org.
JUNE 15
Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast — To benefit military families, 5:30-9 a.m., downtown Colorado Springs, $5. Tickets: cswesternstreetbreakfast.com.
ONGOING
410 Veterans Group Meeting — 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Black Eyed Pea, 887 N. Academy Blvd. All veterans and spouses, all branches and eras welcome; 719-460-6317.
Women's Equine-Assisted Mental Health Group — 10:30 a.m.-noon Wednesdays. Hosted by StableStrides for women veterans who have experienced trauma. Call for information: 719-495-3908.
Men's Equine-Assisted Mental Health Group — 12:30-2 p.m. Wednesdays. Hosted by StableStrides for men looking for an active and solution-oriented therapy to manage symptoms of PTSD, depression or anxiety. Call for information: 719-495-3908.
The Southern Colorado Retiree Assistance Council Meeting — 11 a.m. second Wednesdays, The Hub, Peterson Space Force Base. Open to all military retirees and surviving spouses; 719-556-7153.
The National Museum of World War II Aviation tours — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, 755 Aviation Way, $11-$17, free for WWII Veterans. Tickets: worldwariiaviation.org.
Pikes Peak Detachment of the Marine Corps League Meeting — 8 a.m. breakfast, meeting starts at 9 a.m., third Saturday, DAV Chapter 26, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd., $10 for breakfast; pikespeakmcl.org.
Dutch Nelsen Chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association — 11:30 a.m., with lunch at noon, third Saturdays, Elks Lodge, 3400 N. Nevada Ave. Open to all who served in Korea 1945 to present; Mike Thomason, 719-214-6121.
Women’s Army United, Chapter 75 Meeting — 10:30 a.m. fourth Saturday, Sand Creek Library, 1821 S. Academy Blvd. All women veterans are invited to attend; Susan, 719-466-3227.
