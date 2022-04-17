EVENTS
MONDAY
Hail & Farewell — A welcome to senior military leaders new to the community and a bid farewell to those leaving for their next role, 5-7 p.m. April 18, DoubleTree Hotel, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., $20-$45. Registration: tinyurl.com/yckru9jw.
SATURDAY
Bands in the Barn — With Mosquito Pass and Ashtonz to benefit Wounded Heroes USA, 4 p.m., Western Museum of Mining & Industry, 225 North Gate Blvd., $22. Tickets: tinyurl.com/juh4ndde.
APRIL 30
Grapes of Gratitude — Competitive wine tasting and fundraiser to benefit Victory Service Dogs, 5-9 p.m., The Loft, 2506 W. Colorado Ave., Suite C, $50. Registration: tinyurl.com/3ee87bkm.
MAY 15
719 Battle of the Food Trucks — To benefit Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.5, 530 Communication Circle, $30-$35. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2wetkmcr.
MAY 19
Rocky Mountain Scramble — To benefit military active-duty, veterans and their families, 1:30 p.m., The Broadmoor Golf Club, 1 Lake Ave., go online for prices. Registration: e.givesmart.com/events/nxK.
MAY 20
Citizen Soldier Connection Gala — To benefit military veterans, active duty and their families, 6-10 p.m., Broadmoor's Cheyenne Lodge, 4199 S. Club Drive, $50. Tickets: 2022cscgala.givesmart.com.
MAY 29
Memorial Day Run & March — To benefit Colorado Veterans Project, 6:30 a.m., UCHealth Park, 4385 Tutt Blvd., go online for prices. Registration: memorialdaymarch.com.
JUNE 10
UCHealth Memorial Golf Tournament — 7 a.m., Eisenhower Golf Club, Air Force Academy, $250. Registration: uchealthmemorialcares.org/golf.
JUNE 11
The Angel Gala — To benefit Angels of America’s Fallen, 5 p.m., Broadmoor Hall, 15 Lake Circle, $175. Registration: aoafallen.org.
JUNE 15
Colorado Springs Western Street Breakfast — To benefit military families, 5:30-9 a.m., downtown Colorado Springs, $5. Tickets: cswesternstreetbreakfast.com.
JULY 15
Victory Service Dogs Charity Golf Tournament — 7:30 a.m., Patty Jewett Golf Course, 900 E. Espanola St., $100. Registration: tinyurl.com/2uzpwrvd.
ONGOING
410 Veterans Group Meeting — 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays, Black Eyed Pea, 887 N. Academy Blvd. All veterans and spouses, all branches and eras welcome; 719-460-6317.
Women's Equine-Assisted Mental Health Group — 10:30 a.m.-noon Wednesdays. Hosted by StableStrides for women veterans who have experienced trauma. Call for information: 719-495-3908.
Men's Equine-Assisted Mental Health Group — 12:30-2 p.m. Wednesdays. Hosted by StableStrides for men looking for an active and solution-oriented therapy to manage symptoms of PTSD, depression or anxiety. Call for information: 719-495-3908.
The Southern Colorado Retiree Assistance Council Meeting — 11 a.m. second Wednesdays, The Hub, Peterson Space Force Base. Open to all military retirees and surviving spouses; 719-556-7153.
The National Museum of World War II Aviation tours — 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays-Sundays, 755 Aviation Way, $11-$17, free for WWII Veterans. Tickets: worldwariiaviation.org.
Pikes Peak Detachment of the Marine Corps League Meeting — 8 a.m. breakfast, meeting starts at 9 a.m., third Saturday, DAV Chapter 26, 6880 Palmer Park Blvd., $10 for breakfast; pikespeakmcl.org.
Dutch Nelsen Chapter of the Korean War Veterans Association — 11:30 a.m., with lunch at noon, third Saturdays, Elks Lodge, 3400 N. Nevada Ave. Open to all who served in Korea 1945 to present; Mike Thomason, 719-214-6121.
Women’s Army United, Chapter 75 Meeting — 10 a.m. fourth Saturdays, Sand Creek Police Department, 950 Academy Park Loop. All women veterans are invited to attend; Cindy, 719-660-3641.
Want to get the word out about your military or veterans event? Email carlotta.olson@gazette.com with details.