Fort Carson soldiers endured drizzle Thursday morning to honor four comrades who gave their lives overseas since last Memorial Day.
It has rained more often than not over the past 15 years as the post has gathered to remember its 401 dead in wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. Their names are engraved on stones just west of the main gate at Nelson Boulevard and Colorado 115, with the new ones added each year.
The four honored in 2019 all fell in Afghanistan, where Fort Carson troops have spent the past year trying to bring a close to America’s longest war. Staff Sgt. Diobanjo San Augustin fell last May in an what the Army called a “noncombat” incident. Sgt. Jason McClary died in December of wounds suffered in a roadside bombing. Sgt. 1st Class Will Lindsay and Sgt. Joey Colette fell together in March in a firefight with the Taliban.
Their lives add to the price Colorado Springs has paid in the wars since the 9/11 attacks on New York and Washington. Few places in America have given so much or mourned so often.
The memorial that holds their names is one place that will see a lot of traffic this Memorial Day. While the rest of America fires up its barbecues for a holiday that too much of America sees as a celebration of a new summer, the Pikes Peak region will pause again to cry and pray.
For those who want to honor troops, there are few places with so many shrines to the fallen.
Evergreen Cemetery off Fountain Boulevard has some of the city’s first heroes, from the Boys of Battery C who fought in World War I to Private 1st Class Floyd Lindstrom, who earned the Medal of Honor in World War II.
The Air Force Academy’s cemetery has some of the nation’s aerial heroes, including Gen. Curtis LeMay, who organized the bombing campaign that brought Japan to its knees. The academy’s cemetery is also the final resting place of Maj. Phil Ambard, a humble Colorado Springs father and immigrant who taught himself English. Ambard died in Afghanistan.
Downtown, troops are mourned as a group in Memorial Park, where each of the armed services has a memorial to its fallen. There’s also a memorial for each of the wars that Colorado Springs troops have faced.
And just east of the Colorado Springs Airport is the brand new Pikes Peak National Cemetery, our version of Arlington off Drennan Road. Opened in November, it already has the headstones of 700 of the honored dead.
In the rest of America, it’s easy to forget that Americans are still fighting overseas. This weekend, take a chance to remember that the bliss others will celebrate was bought with Pikes Peak region blood.
And give a thought to the kids who paid the tab.