From Los Angeles to the Canadian border, Colorado Springs airmen continue to battle wildfires that have blackened more than 2 million acres in the West in recent weeks.
Flying as many as seven missions a day, they have dropped retardant to slow advancing flames while dealing with roiling air and smoke so thick that it can ground their planes.
“The hours are pretty long here,” said Col. Jim DeVere, commander of the 302nd Airlift Wing, who is overseeing Air Force firefighting efforts this summer.
The 302nd, headquartered at Peterson Air Force Base, is a month into its West Coast firefighting mission. DeVere is working out of the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho, to choreograph the efforts of his wing and three others that have firefighting crews and equipment for their C-130 cargo planes.
“The amount of professionalism that our airmen have in this mission is outstanding,” he said. “They are ready to go, they are excited, they are motivated and they are well-trained.”
It has been one of the busiest summers in years for the wing’s airmen, who’ve been battling wildfires since their outbreak in June in Colorado.
After monsoon rains helped extinguish large fires in the central Rockies, blazes exploded in drought-stricken California when temperatures soared, triggering a second call-up for the military’s aerial firefighters last month.
The crews from Colorado Springs have been working out of a base in Sacramento, and spent nearly two weeks tackling the largest of the Western blazes, the 410,482-acre Mendocino fire rear Clear Lake in northern California.
Repeated runs by the C-130s have helped hem in the massive fire, which was 74 percent contained Thursday.
“I think there’s a sense of pride in the mission,” DeVere said. “You have a good sense of accomplishment that you are helping people.”
Fighting fires is one of the most difficult missions flown by the four-engine cargo planes that are so familiar in the skies around Colorado Springs.
Crews fly around the turbulent edges of fires, just over the treetops and at low speed to accurately deliver their loads of retardant. With the planes flying at just above stall speed — the point where gravity takes over — it’s a precision ballet with a 75-ton turbine-powered dancer.
“The bigger challenge, where I would compare it to combat, is you’re a lot lower to the ground and slower and you’re heavy,” DeVere said. “We get into those situations in combat but its not every sortie.”
It’s tough work for flight crews, but could be tougher for the mechanics, who are keeping the 30-year-old planes in the air.
In one recent incident, ground crews replaced a faulty propeller on one of the transports — a heavy job that could normally take a couple of days.
“They worked through the entire night to make sure the airplane was ready to go in the morning,” DeVere said.
So far, the aircraft have been sent on 11 different wildfires. The only thing that has kept them on the ground is low visibility.
“There are a few days we haven’t been able to fly because the smoke is so thick,” Devere said.
Recent rains and higher humidity could calm things down in Washington state, forecasters say.
But DeVere isn’t taking bets.
“Next week it could be 110 degrees somewhere, and it all starts again,” he said.