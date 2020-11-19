Colorado Springs is on track to keep U.S. Space Command after the Pentagon picked the city as a finalist to permanently house the unit with 1,200 troops and billions of dollars in contracting money.

A final decision is due early next year.

Colorado Republican lawmakers U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn and U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner were informed Thursday that Peterson Air Force Base, where the command is now housed on a provisional basis, made the cut. The next phase of the selection process entails Pentagon officials visiting the finalist locations for an in-person evaluation.

"Everything is going according to plan and I am very happy," Lamborn said from his home where he's recovering from coronavirus.

Eliminated from consideration was Aurora, where Buckley Air Force Base was an early contender for the command. It lost out in a process that has been stopped and restarted amid political intrigue.

Colorado Springs will face Florida, New Mexico, Nebraska, Alabama and Texas in the final round.

"In Colorado we are proud to play a pivotal role in our national defense and military space operations, and I am thrilled that Peterson Air Force Base will receive a site visit for consideration to be home to U.S. Space Command headquarters,” Gardner said in an email.

Local officials have worked for more than a year to keep the command in Colorado Springs.

“We’re thrilled that Colorado Springs has advanced in the process,” Reggie Ash, who heads defense programs for the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, said in an email. “Our community is committed to space and this announcement contributes to our mission to maintain our status as a national defense leader."

For the Pikes Peak region, much of this will have a familiar ring.

The original iteration of U.S. Space Command was headquartered at Peterson from 1985 to 2002, when it was closed down in a budget-cutting move. The newest version of the command, which oversees all American military operations in space, was established two years ago at Peterson, with a Pentagon process to consider where to permanently house the command expected to conclude within months.

Because U.S. Space Command was shuttered then reborn, it is considered a brand new unit by the Pentagon, triggering regulations that require the military to conduct an analysis on where to house it.

Still, Colorado Springs was named a finalist for the command in 2019, with a final decision due 18 months ago.

That process was scuttled amid Pentagon shake-ups that shifted top leaders and political power plays by states including Alabama and Florida, which unleashed powerful lobbying efforts.

In February, President Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Colorado Springs and pledged to play a personal role in the decision.

"You are being very strongly considered for the space command, very strongly," Trump told a capacity crowd of 10,000 inside The Broadmoor World Arena.

The Pentagon soon rolled out a revised process for picking the command's home, with new considerations, including incentives offered by communities on its wish list. The new process drew dozens of suitors, with cities from more than half of the states vying for the command.

At the same time, Colorado Springs was named the command's "provisional" home, which locked the command here through 2026.

Local leaders spent the summer preparing a formal entry for the city into the contest.

While new criteria count, the city is a powerhouse in the fundamentals the military has sought from the beginning.

The biggest categories are military needs, which includes the command's proximity to space units, having a solid civilian space work force, and quality of life for troops.

Ash said Colorado Springs has all those boxes checked.

"Colorado Springs is the center of gravity of national security space," he said. "And we have the military assets, infrastructure, and professional space workforce to support the breadth of U.S. Space Command’s operations.”

The Space Force, a new branch of the armed forces created in December, has the bulk of its troops in Colorado Springs, and they make up the vast majority of the forces at Space Command, which handles issues on orbit for all military services.

Still, Colorado Springs worked to win every category. State lawmakers passed a bill that allows military spouses to transfer almost any professional license, from nursing to boxing, to Colorado.

Projects were started to ease highway headaches that have harried military leaders, including widening a stretch of Highway 94 near Schriever Air Force Base that has been deadly, especially in winter.

"Colorado’s leadership in space is unmatched – with our existing military space infrastructure, Colorado is the perfect place for the permanent home to U.S. Space Command," Gardner said. "Colorado is well prepared to make its final pitch during the upcoming site visits.”

Gov. Jared Polis, in a statement Thursday, said the selection as a finalist site shows "U.S. Space Command should stay here where it has already found a home among our strong military community, thriving aerospace industry, and world-class academic and research institutions. The overwhelming bipartisan support for Space Command and our proud military heritage make Colorado the very best place for Space Command.”

U.S. Rep. Jason Crow, a Democrat from Aurora, praised the decision to keep Colorado Springs on the shortlist, but noted “Buckley Air Force Base remains a national leader in space operations and homeland defense. The thriving Aurora-Denver metropolitan area is attracting the brightest aerospace talent from across the country and we will continue to support expanded current and future space missions."