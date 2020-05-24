The Colorado National Guard is planning a helicopter flyover to salute military heroes, healthcare workers and first responders— especially those working with the nation's veterans, a Sunday news release said.

The helicopters are expected to fly over Colorado Springs around 11:30 a.m.

A CH-47 Chinook, two UH-60 Black Hawks, and one LUH-72 Lakota will launch from Buckley Air Force Base. Two UH-60s will take off from the High-Altitude Army National Guard Aviation Training Site in Gypsum, Colo.

“We are really excited that U.S. Army leadership has allowed us to focus some of our training hours to thank our veterans and the healthcare workers and first responders caring for them during these difficult times,” State Army Aviation Officer U.S. Army Col. William Gentle said. “This Memorial Day is unique but no less important than any other in our nation’s history. We must never forget those who have sacrificed so much to keep this great nation free.”

According to the release, flyovers are conducted at no additional cost to taxpayers and serve as pilot training.

There will be three routes: two covering the Front Range and the other covering the High Country and Western Slope. See the full flight schedule below:

Route 1

8:30 a.m. - Buckley AFB

8:45 a.m. - Centennial Airport, Centennial

10:00 a.m. - J.S Parker Cemetery, Parker

10:10 a.m. - Highlands Ranch

10:15 a.m. - Ft Logan National Cemetery, Englewood

10:20 a.m. - Arvada

10:25 a.m. - Thornton

10:35 a.m. - Denver

10:45 a.m. - Centennial Airport

Route 2

10:55 a.m. - Centennial Airport

11:30 a.m. - Colorado Springs

12:00 p.m. - Buckley AFB

Route 3

9:00 a.m. – The High-Altitude Army National Guard Aviation Training Site (HAATS)

9:25 a.m. – Rifle

9:50 a.m. – Grand Junction

10:15 a.m. – Montrose/ Fuel

11:30 a.m. – Silverton

12:25 p.m. – Gunnision

01:00 p.m. – HAATS