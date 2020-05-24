The Colorado National Guard is planning a helicopter flyover to salute military heroes, healthcare workers and first responders— especially those working with the nation's veterans, a Sunday news release said.
The helicopters are expected to fly over Colorado Springs around 11:30 a.m.
A CH-47 Chinook, two UH-60 Black Hawks, and one LUH-72 Lakota will launch from Buckley Air Force Base. Two UH-60s will take off from the High-Altitude Army National Guard Aviation Training Site in Gypsum, Colo.
“We are really excited that U.S. Army leadership has allowed us to focus some of our training hours to thank our veterans and the healthcare workers and first responders caring for them during these difficult times,” State Army Aviation Officer U.S. Army Col. William Gentle said. “This Memorial Day is unique but no less important than any other in our nation’s history. We must never forget those who have sacrificed so much to keep this great nation free.”
According to the release, flyovers are conducted at no additional cost to taxpayers and serve as pilot training.
There will be three routes: two covering the Front Range and the other covering the High Country and Western Slope. See the full flight schedule below:
Route 1
8:30 a.m. - Buckley AFB
8:45 a.m. - Centennial Airport, Centennial
10:00 a.m. - J.S Parker Cemetery, Parker
10:10 a.m. - Highlands Ranch
10:15 a.m. - Ft Logan National Cemetery, Englewood
10:20 a.m. - Arvada
10:25 a.m. - Thornton
10:35 a.m. - Denver
10:45 a.m. - Centennial Airport
Route 2
10:55 a.m. - Centennial Airport
11:30 a.m. - Colorado Springs
12:00 p.m. - Buckley AFB
Route 3
9:00 a.m. – The High-Altitude Army National Guard Aviation Training Site (HAATS)
9:25 a.m. – Rifle
9:50 a.m. – Grand Junction
10:15 a.m. – Montrose/ Fuel
11:30 a.m. – Silverton
12:25 p.m. – Gunnision
01:00 p.m. – HAATS