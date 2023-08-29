A marine from Colorado was killed when an MV-22B Osprey crashed Sunday on Melville Island north of Australia during a training exercise.

Maj. Tobin Lewis, 37, from Jefferson in Park County was among the three who died in the crash.

Fellow marines Capt. Eleanor LeBeau, 29, an osprey pilot from Belleville, Ill., and Cpl. Spencer Collart, 21, an osprey crew chief from Arlington, Va., also died in the crash.

Five more were injured. The aircraft was carrying 23 people, according to a news release.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, the release said.

Lewis was the executive officer of the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 363 based in Hawaii and an experienced osprey pilot and instructor.

His official biography said he grew up in Conifer before going on to study at Liberty University in Virginia. He commissioned in 2008 and served in Pensacola, Fla., Corpus Christi, Texas, Jacksonville, N.C., and Okinawa, Japan.

The commanding officer of the Marine Rotational Force in Darwin, Australia, where Lewis was serving said in a release the force was saddened by the loss of the three killed in the crash and the focus is on the ongoing recovery and investigative efforts.

Marines have been rotating through northern Australia for 12 years for training to support the partnership between the U.S. and Australia, the news release said.