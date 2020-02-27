The Air Force just added another criteria that will help sway decisions on where the service bases troops — and the change puts Colorado ahead of the curve.
Under the direction of Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett, the service will also judge states on "policies for accepting professional, career licenses and a community’s public education system support of military children," when making basing decisions.
Colorado lawmakers, led by the delegation from Colorado Springs, have pushed for more than a decade to make license transfer easier for military families. In all but a few professions, military spouses coming to Colorado get a year to work before they need to transfer their licenses here.
Colorado lawmakers and local governments have also worked to make transferring easier for students and to give military families in-state tuition for higher education. And that's good news.
"The communities where service members live and work impact readiness, retention and the satisfaction of families,” Barrett said. “Future basing decisions made with a consistent framework will ensure optimal conditions for service members and their families."
Anything that gives Colorado a leg-up over its rivals for troops is important as the Pentagon and the White House mull where to permanently house U.S. Space Command.
The command, which will include about 500 troops by the end of the year, is temporarily housed here, but Alabama and Florida are vying to take it away.
The command will oversee all U.S. military operations in orbit and will bring a wealth of military contracts to the state that wins it.
Colorado leads in military arguments over where to house the command. The infrastructure, troops and contractor expertise the command needs are already here. It also leads in the new category.
In Alabama, military spouses get just 180 days to transfer licenses, compared to the year they're allowed here. Same case for Florida, which claims to be the nation's leader incaring for military families, but gives only six months for spouses to obtain professional licenses.
In Colorado, children of troops stationed here automatically are granted in-state tuition at colleges and universities. And lawmakers are working in Denver to improve on that by giving veterans in-state tuition, too.
For military kids, the state has worked to ease transfer to K-12 schools, joining an interstate compact on graduation requirements so high schoolers don't lose ground when their parents move. Colorado is also working to improve funding for public schools.
All those provisions give Colorado an advantage as the military looks at how its basing decisions impact families.
“We know improving schools and changing licensure regulations take time, but efforts to meet the unique needs of military families are vital,” Barrett said. “States that have improved services for military families should be commended and emulated.”
The regulatory help for military families is needed in Colorado, which trails Alabama and Florida in one underlying category: cost of living.
While Colorado eclipses its rivals when it comes to quality of life, the Southern states can boast cheaper housing, lower taxes and other advantages that the Pikes Peak region can't touch.
And the regulatory lead is fleeting. Alabama and Florida will strive to overtake Colorado when it comes to military-friendly rules.
They want the troops, too.