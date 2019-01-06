Fifty Colorado National Guard soldiers headed to Afghanistan last week, where they will fly CH-47 helicopters to support the fight against the Taliban, even as the Trump administration mulls pulling the U.S. out of its longest war.
The detachment from the Guard’s 2nd General Support Aviation Battalion headed out from Buckley Air Force Base on Wednesday. It’s the fourth deployment in recent years for the Guard’s helicopter troops.
Trained in Colorado’s mountains, the troops are expert in flying at high altitudes in frigid weather, making them well-equipped for work in Afghanistan’s steep terrain.
Colorado Guard boss Maj. Gen. Mike Loh said the detachment has honed its skills in recent weeks to prepare for combat.
“These Colorado National Guard warriors are critical to our national security objectives,” Loh said in an email. “They’ve trained hard for this mission, and the patriotism and support of their families, employers, and communities have helped them to be ready.”
The CH-47, in the Army inventory since Vietnam, is one of the world’s best heavy-lift helicopters. The twin rotors can lift loads of up to 12 tons.
The Guard troops add to Colorado’s commitment to the war in Afghanistan . Fort Carson’s 1st Brigade Combat Team is coming to the end of a nine-month deployment to Afghanistan, where they have helped train local troops while battling insurgents.
The headquarters contingent from Fort Carson’s 4th Infantry Division headed to war last month, where they have taken charge of America’s ground troops.
President Donald Trump shocked allies in December by ordering the Pentagon to plan for a drawdown in Afghanistan.
In recent months, Afghanistan’s government has wooed Taliban leaders into talks that could end the longest war in American history.
The American presence in the country has stayed steady at about 14,000 troops, down from a peak of more than 100,000 reached in 2010.
Trump has fired back at critics who call his Afganistan withdrawal plans premature.
“I am the only person in America who could say that, ‘I’m bringing our great troops back home, with victory,’ and get BAD press,” Trump said in a Dec. 31 tweet on Twitter. “It is Fake News and Pundits who have FAILED for years that are doing the complaining. If I stayed in Endless Wars forever, they would still be unhappy!”
After Trump’s pledge to cut Afghanistan troop levels and pull all U.S. forces from Syria, Defense Secretary James Mattis resigned.
Other Pentagon leaders, including acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan have been quiet about Trump’s new policy. And even frequent critics of Trump have had muted responses.
Brookings Institute defense expert Michael O’Hanlon warned that Trump’s proposed pullout could embolden insurgents in Afghanistan.
“In so doing, he has probably weakened the bargaining leverage of his own negotiator, Zalmay Khalilzad, who is trying to forge a peace deal between the Afghan government and the Taliban,” O’Hanlon wrote on the institute’s website. “That said, Trump’s frustration is understandable, and is shared by many Americans.”
Contact Tom Roeder: 636-0240 Twitter: @xroederx