A new license plate could be on its way for Colorado veterans courtesy of a measure winding its way through the state Senate.
The measure, Senate Bill 19-205, would create a special plate for women who served to go along with the state’s 38 other plates that honor the military. Colorado, with its many veteran plates, has gone out of its way to honor troops with bumper bling. The offerings include plates for Vietnam, Korea, World War II, the Gulf War, Iraq and Afghanistan. There also are plates for those who have earned the military’s top medals and for disabled troops.
The newest plates are being pushed by Democratic Sens. Jessie Danielson of Wheatridge and Rachel Zenzinger of Arvada, who say they want to honor women who served.
“For decades, selfless women have served our country in uniform and upheld our democracy at home and abroad,” Danielson said in a news release.
“I’m happy to offer this simple way for Coloradans to honor and celebrate these extraordinary servicewomen.”
If the bill passes the General Assembly and gains the governor’s signature, women will be able to bring proof of service to the Department of Motor Vehicles and pick up their plates for $50 in fees
A tour of the plates available shows the strong ties Colorado has with its troops and military units. A special plate honors Fort Carson’s 4th Infantry Division and another gives plaudits to the North American Aerospace Defense Command.
If you served on the state’s newest namesake Navy vessel, or just support the sailors who do, you can adorn your car with plates that pay tribute to the USS Colorado, a Virginia-class submarine.
License plate bills generally are met with a groan by lawmakers who are familiar with the state’s kaleidoscope of bumper art. In addition to the 38 military plates, there are 76 other special plates in the state’s arsenal for everyone from car collectors to U.S. senators. But military plates have generally been greeted with enthusiasm by lawmakers, including the latest plate for women, which gained unanimous approval from the Senate Transportation Committee.
If you’re a veteran or in the military and you haven’t taken advantage of the latest in military license plates, you can check them all out at www.colorado.gov/dmv.
If you want to see them in person, slide by any branch of the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office, which has many of them to display.
Or, if you still like camouflage, stick with the plain old green plates and don’t get noticed.
