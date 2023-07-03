Residents of Monument and other Colorado communities will have another reason to look to the skies on July 4th ahead of evening fireworks shows.

The Colorado Air National Guard is set to treat viewers to the "sound of freedom" with its traditional F-16 Viper flyovers Tuesday, 140th Wing Commander Col. Jeremiah "Weed" Tucker said in a news release.

Jets will launch from Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora around 10 a.m. and will fly until 12:30 p.m. across scheduled communities:

• Monument

• Denver metro area

• Firestone

• Granby

• Grand Lake

• Greeley

• Crested Butte

• Lake City

• Telluride

• Silverton/Ouray

• Vail

• Wellington

Officials reminded the public that the flyovers are subject to weather conditions and can be canceled.

The Colorado National Guard is also celebrating a century of "military aviation" in the state this year, officials said.