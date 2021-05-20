A Colorado Air National Guard squadron will break ground on the U.S. Space Force’s newest facility next week, officials announced Thursday.
The 138th Space Control Squadron will host a groundbreaking ceremony for its Space Control Building at Peterson Air Force Base on May 25 at 10:30 a.m., according to a news release. The facility will be the “foundation of Colorado’s offensive space control capability,” incorporating training, planning and maintenance for one of the military’s only deployable Space squadrons, officials said.
“This facility represents the crossroads of the Colorado Air National Guard, the United States Air Force and the United States Space Force,” the release stated.
It is being built amid heated debate over a decision by then-President Donald Trump to move U.S. Space Command from Colorado to Hunstville, Ala. The decision triggered official investigations into the motive for the proposed relocation and has sparked backlash from Colorado lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.