The Colorado Air National Guard's 138th Space Control Squadron will soon have a permanent facility to call its own, after a groundbreaking ceremony last month on Peterson Air Force Base.
The squadron was created in May 2019 and is one of a few deployable space units in the air and space forces. It is part of the 233rd Space Group under the 140th Wing at the recently named Buckley Space Force Base in Aurora.
Tech Sgt. Carla Tokach has been with the 138th from the beginning.
“We are like a family,” she said. “We have tons of smart, amazing people who are super impactful to the offensive space control mission.”
Maj. Matt Friedell, 138th assistant operations officer, said the group's mission is not new to the Air National Guard, but is new to Colorado.
“The 138th Space Control Squadron represents a new paradigm of warfare in space electronic attack,” he said. “We are able to affect the battlespace in ways we haven’t been able to in the past.
“This groundbreaking represents an effort that is many years in the making and represents a unit that is so cutting edge — not only in the Air Force/Space Force in the Colorado Air National Guard, but in the world.
“It really shows where the Colorado Springs community is growing to in terms of space and … the importance of what the space warfighter means to the state of Colorado.”
The facility represents the crossroads of the Colorado Air National Guard, the United States Air Force and the United States Space Force, which was established in December 2019. The building will incorporate maintenance, planning and training for space operators.
“It's a huge step forward for us because it gives our space warriors a home that they can operate out of,” said Col. Micha Fesler, commander of the 140th Wing.
“They’ve been doing the job so far, but they've been couch surfing for quite a while now. It's impressive how much they've done while still not having a facility, but finally we're going to have a place to call home, a place that we can continue to build combat capability and be ready to serve our nation on a moment's notice.
“I'm really excited for us to have our foot in the door in the space combat capability world and to be here at Peterson with our active-duty counterparts.”