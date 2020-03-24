Air Force Academy cadets are preparing to return to class Wednesday, but all of them — 3,000 scattered across the country and 1,100 who remain on base — will do so remotely in an effort to combat the spread of coronavirus.
The vast majority of cadets will complete learning from home, having been sent there Feb. 13 because of the pandemic, Brig. Gen. Linell Letendre, dean of faculty at the academy, said.
Seniors were kept on campus and socially distanced, each assigned to his or her own room. They will also attend classes remotely, Lentendre said.
Academics have been paused for a week and a half as the academy transitioned its coursework online. Doing so had its challenges, such as altering group physical education classes to virtual curriculum intended to be completed alone.
The solution? "An online yoga classes that cadets can take in their rooms," Letendre said.
Last week was technically an early spring break for cadets — break was initially scheduled for this week. But a March 13 "stop movement" order from the Department of Defense meant that cadets were not allowed to travel more than 100 miles from where they were — either at the academy or back home.
"This was not spring break where you get to go hang out on Miami Beach," Letendre said.
The last day of class remains scheduled for May 8. Classes will be remotely delivered until then, with the goal of bringing all cadets back on campus by May 11 for final exams.
Planning for graduation is proceeding with "two very clear goals and mission sets — to preserve and promote the health and safety of our cadets, but also the faculty and staff," as well as "to graduate the class of 2020 on time," Letendre said.
Graduation remains scheduled for May 28, and "we're doing everything in our power to keep it on that day," she said. "I have a feeling the class of 2020 is going to be a tighter class, a class that really gets to know each other."